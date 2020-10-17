The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) has announced $43.3 million across 51 projects to support economic diversification in coal-impacted communities.
More than half of these investments will support recovery-to-work efforts or strengthen the region’s broadband infrastructure.
Seven project awards totaling $5.8 million are coming to West Virginia via the Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization (POWER) program.
The POWER Program is a congressionally funded initiative that targets federal resources to help communities and regions that have been affected by job losses in coal mining, coal power plant operations, and coal-related supply chain industries due to the changing economics of America’s energy production.
Individual awards are:
● $2,353,788 – Thundercloud for a 25-mile fiber loop that will connect Barboursville to downtown Huntington
● $1,499,894 – Region 4 Planning and Development Council for a recovery-to-work program focused on social entrepreneurship in the food sector
● $1,360,852 – Region II Planning and Development Council for a tri-state aviation maintenance technician program, working with Marshall and Mountwest Community College
● $480,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center to implement a peer navigator/recovery coach model for working with persons with substance use disorder
● $50,000 – Appalachian Forest Heritage Area to develop a business plan for a volunteer trail maintenance center and program
● $50,000 – Wheeling National Heritage Area to conduct a feasibility study to transform four sites along Main Street into a “Heritage Gateway” for the downtown core
● $50,000 – New River Gorge Regional Development Authority for a strategic plan to support the aerospace industry
ARC was established in 1965 and is a regional economic development agency that represents a partnership of federal, state, and local government.
The reach of the Appalachian Regional Commission across 13 States and 420 counties. West Virginia remains the only state fully within the jurisdiction of the Appalachian Regional Commission.
Since 2015, West Virginia has received nearly $83 million from ARC. The funding is largely broken down into two buckets: an annual allocation that goes to the state, which then determines awardees, and annual POWER grants, discretionary grants that are awarded on competitive basis from ARC. Since the start of 2015, West Virginia has received $36 million in allocated funding. West Virginia has also been awarded more than $52.2 million in POWER Grants since the start of 2016, when the program began.