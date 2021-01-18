The spirit of helping others was burning bright on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at Beckley Success Closet on Main Street, as the closet's founders and other volunteers created a center of hope for those in Beckley.
After a day of hard work by the organizers and volunteers, Beckley Success Closet is filled with sanitized and clean professional, quality clothing for women and men who are poised for a promotion, a job, a loan or an important court date — and who need an outfit to represent who they are and where they are headed.
Dr. Kristi Dumas had the vision for the closet, and local attorney and developer Robert Dunlap offered the downstairs of his Main Street law office (with an entrance on the McCreery street side) for the closet. Dunlap built the space into an attractive display space for gently used and new clothing displays.
They put out word to the community via Facebook and local media and contacted several nonprofits to ask for volunteers on MLK Day.The Stewards' Program provided several experienced nonprofit organizers to coordinate with Dumas and Dunlap.
Dunlap said the goal was to find 50 to 60 professional outfits, but by 8 a.m. Monday his phone was ringing. By 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., he said, people were bringing clothes to the closet.
"Probably close to 100 people had donated," said Dumas, adding that donations came in on MLK Day and before then. "The response from the community was simply amazing.
"We were blown away," she said. "I will definitely say the quality of the clothes was just impeccable. A lot of stuff had tags on it, still."
Women's dresses and other professional pieces from size 2 to 4X, men's shirts, pants, blazers, neckties, belts and shoes and accessories for both women and men were also donated.
"I'm 100 percent confident that there is something there to meet the need of anyone who is looking to get outfitted for a job interview or a job," she said. "We have it all."
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold donated boxes of clothing, said Dumas. Dunlap, who represents Ward III on Beckley Common Council, added that local Rotary Club members and fellow Council members were among those who volunteered or donated.
Dunlap said volunteers braved the cold on Monday to help him and Dumas set up the closet.
"We utilized around 25 volunteers to process five separate cars, trucks and vans loaded with professional clothing," he reported. "Our expectations were blown away — reminiscent of the feeding of the five thousand," he added, referring to Christ's miracle of feeding more than 5,000 people with five loaves and two fish, much to His disciples' shock.
Dumas said West Virginia University students, high school students and others helped set up the closet.
"Instead of taking (MLK Day) off, they came to work," she said. "All of them said they saw the huge benefit of giving back to the community and how important it is, even at their age, to learn how to be of service, which I thought was great."
Haley Elkins, a freshman at Woodrow Wilson High School, was among those who unpacked clothes, steamed, sorted and hung pieces in the closet.
She said she benefited from the experience.
"I got to work with a lot of people that I hadn't worked with before, and it gave me new skills that I'm going to need to use in the future," said Haley. "Community service is important to me, but especially important on a day to give back.
"I encourage everyone to donate their time to important causes in the community because you never know how much of a difference it will make."
Dumas thanked volunteers and those who donated.
"My heart is really full by the response of the community to really step up and help," she said. "I have to say, in this time, with all of the conflict that is going on and all of the heartache and grief, it was such a bright spot to all our day and all our months and lives that people were able to come together from all walks of life to make this a success today."
Dunlap and Dumas reported that although the closet is ready to serve the public, hundreds more items of clothing must still be sorted, steamed, cleaned and put on display.
"These offerings spilled over into our adjacent nonprofit, the WVGLCC, who were more than happy to assist in storing the overflow from this terrific outpouring of generosity," said Dunlap.
Dumas pointed out that the Salvation Army in Beckley announced earlier this month that its store will be closing.
"I was in complete shock," she added. "That's one less resource that people who are in dire need actually have, and so I'm not saying we're going to be able to fill that gap, but, certainly, we'll be an additional resource for folks."
Dumas said Beckley Success Closet is open the first and third Friday and Saturday of every month and by appointment only, if a need develops that cannot be addressed on the next day the closet is open.
She said the Public Defender's Office and other attorneys may call for clients who need an outfit for a court hearing.
"We have people who go to court, and even though it shouldn't matter what you look like, how you dress, it does," she said. "If they have a client that needs to be outfitted for court, they can certainly call us and somebody can go down there, by appointment.
"It's not going to be all the time, but, certainly, we can make things happen if folks can't make it on the first and third of the month."
Those who want to access the closet may call 304-278-3338. Dumas said they will sign liability and registration forms and then may choose an outfit.
"Everything is free, completely free," she said.
A client may use the closet up to three times each year, she added.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the closet is scheduled for Feb. 5 at noon.