Visitors bring millions to Marion County each year

FAIRMONT — Visitors spent nearly $13 million on lodging last year in Marion County, according to a recent study commissioned by the Marion Convention and Visitors Bureau.
According to the study by Randall Travel Marketing of North Carolina, total lodging expenditures were $12,995,608 in 2018 in the county. However, the overall amount spent is more because there each dollar spent travels through the local economy up to seven times in what’s called the multiplier effect.
Leisha Elliott, executive director of the CVB, said the figure is closer to $39 million, when expenditures on such things as restaurants, attractions and fuel are also taken into account.
“It’s a pretty significant amount of money that gets spent in Marion County by travelers,” Elliott said.
The study states that “tourism in Marion (County) is a significant contributor to economic impact for the area.” It notes that this is “especially true” when considering the total amount of money that visitors spend, including expenditures for “food, fuel and other typical visitor purchases.”
As part of the study, the CVB procured a 2013-18 trend report from Smith Travel Research that assessed lodging trends for the county. Included in the survey was a one-page questionnaire, written by RTM and approved by the CVB, that was sent to all lodging properties to determine various information for the 2018 calendar year.
Elliott said Judy Randall, president and CEO of Randall Travel Marketing, broke down the visitors into segments showing why they visited the county.
According to the study, 25.2 percent of the visitors were transient, meaning they were “passing through as part of a longer trip.”
A total of 27.7 percent came because of business, according to the study. This included white collar and blue collar (oil and gas industry) combined.
The study noted that 9.8 percent came for leisure, which consisted of people visiting local family and friends, those coming for outdoor recreation, tourists visiting the area for local attractions and vendors and participants attending festivals.
The study found that 29.8 percent were in the leisure and social group segment. People in this segment were visiting the county because of weddings, reunions, family and social events, team sports and tournaments, university-related events such as football games and (Parents Weekends) and group tours and motor coaches, the study noted. A total of 7.5 percent of guests came because of meetings.
Fairmont City Council member Dora Kay Grubb, who spoke about the findings at the last city council meeting, was impressed by the amount of money that was spent. She attended the CVB board meeting in which the study was presented.
“It was very, very interesting,” she said.
Grubb said that while business travel couldn’t be increased, leisure travel could be further encouraged by promoting the recreational opportunities in the county, such as walking trails and state parks. She thought the city could collaborate in such an effort.
Elliott echoed her comments.
“In the meeting and businesses (segment), that’s kind of a set thing,” Elliott said. “That’s probably not going to go up, but we do have the opportunity to bring in more leisure travelers.”
Elliott thought that the breakdown of visitor segments provided in the study was helpful to the CVB in its promotion efforts.
“This gives us an opportunity,” she said. “When we see who is coming here, then we can put our advertising dollars to best use.”
She said the CVB will continue to target people who are coming through the county as part of a larger trip, such as residents of Canada.
“Maybe they’re not aware of what is offered in Marion County, so we’ll try to target them,” she said. She said the CVB will let these travelers know why they should stop here.
As for leisure travelers, Elliott thought the CVB could give them ideas about how to spend time in the county for a weekend getaway or a short vacation. She also thought people traveling to the beaches could be enticed to stay in Marion County a couple days on their way to the shore.
Elliott said marketing could be targeted toward these groups, through the use of online ads.
She thought the amount of money spent by visitors, as found by the study, is “pretty eye-opening to the significance that tourism plays, not just in Marion County, but in the state as well.”
Randall said the findings in the study are “kind of a wake-up call for Marion County to realize exactly what it’s got and how to grow it.”
“You’ve got great potential to grow this bigger,” she said.
She said the county’s assets include such things as its location, natural beauty and available hotel rooms.
The study also noted that lodging properties in Marion County were asked to report the top leisure geographic feeder markets for their properties in 2018. They were the north-south corridor from Canada to Florida (I-77/I-79) and the east-west corridor (I-79/I-68/I-70) from Indiana through Pennsylvania to the D.C. and northern Virginia region.
North Carolina and South Carolina were mentioned as “growing feeder markets,” the study notes. Local markets including Bridgeport and Morgantown were also included.
The study also provides a bit of economic history.
It noted that Smith Travel Research reported the total annual lodging revenue in the county from 2013-18. The annual lodging revenue was reported as follows: 2013, $14.6 million; 2014, $17.9 million; 2015, $13.1 million; 2016, $9.7 million; 2017, $10.3 million; and 2018, $12.9 million.
Commenting on these fluctuations, Elliott noted that when the oil and gas business was initially in the county in 2013-14, the county “hit a high,” but then “corrected itself when those workers weren’t here as much.” “But then we’re seeing a rise again,” she said.
Elliott, meanwhile, thought the study proves tourism has an economic impact.
“I make the comment that it’s not necessarily a big factory where you see how many people work there at the factory,” she said of tourism. “But with the hotels and the restaurants and the attractions, the number of people that tourism employs is pretty significant, and then when you consider the dollar amount that comes into the county, it really becomes an economic driver.”