Visit Southern West Virginia has new marketing director

Sam Brackenrich has joined Visit Southern West Virginia as marketing director.
“Sam is a welcome addition to our team,” said VSWV’s Executive Director Lisa Strader. “He has the experience and, more importantly, the passion needed to help us promote our region and West Virginia in a positive way.”
“I’m enthusiastic about this opportunity with Visit Southern West Virginia, which will allow me to represent our nine-county region and work alongside our partners,” Brackenrich said. “Growing up in a small town has given me an appreciation and understanding of how important tourism is and what it does for our communities.”
Brackenrich grew up on the eastern Fayette and western Greenbrier County line. He has lived in Raleigh County for 12 years and is an 18-year tourism industry veteran. He is a graduate of Meadow Bridge High School with a Certification of Hospitality from The Greenbrier and Certified Travel Industry Specialist designation from the American Bus Association. Before joining Visit Southern West Virginia, he worked at The Greenbrier, The Resort at Glade Springs, Country Inn & Suites and Mountaineer Conference Center.