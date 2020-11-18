Members of SEIU District 1199 with Harper Mills, a long-term care facility in Beckley, will hold a candlelight vigil from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to bring to light their concerns about concessions being proposed by management that could damage employee retention, strip union representation, and remove a retirement benefit.
Workers at the outdoor vigil will wear masks and practice protocols for COVID19. The vigil will be held at the corner of Heartland Drive and Dry Hill Road.
“We are in the middle of a devastating pandemic and these dedicated workers should be able to look ahead to better days,” said Carol Walters, West Virginia Director with SEIU District 1199. “It’s more than symbolic – the dedicated workers at Harper Mills deserve better than to lose their retirement match in a pandemic.”
According to a union press release, Stonerise Healthcare, which owns Harper Mills, has requested in labor negotiations that workers agree to give up a company 401K retirement match of 2 percent. Management has only proposed a 10-cent per hour raise.
Management with Stonerise Healthcare is also requesting that some workers at the facility lose membership with SEIU District 1199, the release stated.
“Taking away Union representation, ending the retirement match, and a 10-cent raise. This isn’t the way to thank the workers that do this important work,” Walters said. “The people in this area been very supportive of the workers at Harper Mills. These proposals aren’t about quality care and may increase turnover. These workers have been brave and deserve better."