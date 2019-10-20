Vice president of HR for ARH system named

lexington, ky. — Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) announced longtime ARH System Director of Human Resources Sonya Bergman has been chosen to step into the position of vice president of Human Resources for the multi-hospital health care system.
Bergman brings over 30 years of human resources experience to the VP position, having for the past 13 years headed up key human resources functions for the ARH system as the director of Human Resources, as well as leading the Human Resources department for seven years at the Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center. She also was the director of Human Resources for Pikeville Medical Center, and the associate administrator and director of Human Resources for Our Lady of the Way Hospital in Martin, Ky.
“In her lengthy career with the ARH system, Sonya has always demonstrated a passion for Human Resources and a strong commitment to our employees throughout ARH and shared a vision that not only shows this passion, but a deep understanding of our organization and culture,” ARH President and CEO Joe Grossman said. “Sonya will accomplish great things in this role.”
Bergman started her career as a the director of Human Resources and Clinic Administration at the Mary Breckinridge Hospital in Hyden, Ky., after earning a business administration degree from Alice Lloyd in Pippa Passes and later a master’s of public administration from the University of Kentucky.