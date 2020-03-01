KEEN Creative Group — a creative agency owned by Marine Corps veteran David Elliott, which specializes in video marketing, motion graphics, animation and full brand awareness — has recently made a company-wide move from Mooresville, N.C., to Beaver and now occupies a studio space inside the School of Harmony.
Before his career as a computer animator began, Elliott served in the Marine Corps for four years. He traveled the world serving the United States but spent some time attached to a MarDet on the USS Simon Lake in Holy Loch, Scotland, as a nuclear weapons security guard. Once back on the mainland, he was stationed at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, N.C. For the remainder of his tour, he served as a combat photographer.
After his time with the Marines was finished, Elliot received a Bachelor of Arts in computer animation from Ringling College of Art and Design in Sarasota, Fla.
In 2014, he began to develop KEEN Creative Group and less than a year later he started the company on his own. In late 2015, he acquired the company’s LLC and opened the first KEEN office with two employees.
At the time he founded his business, Elliott had already worked for computer animation and motion graphic companies in Florida, Virginia and North Carolina where he was able to further develop his craft outside of what he learned in college.
“I got to figure out how to do it, how to run a business while being both a small business owner on top of being chief artist,” Elliott said of his journey. “It takes a while to get started. You really got to get out there and tell people who you are and what you do.”
KEEN has a “wide range of capabilities that span both in the creative and technical areas,” making their approach to creative marketing a “keen” one. Since its inception, the company has partnered with large names and brands including Lowe’s, Adobe, Kohler, Piggly Wiggly, and Synchrony Financial.
KEEN employees describe themselves as nontraditional thinkers and problem-solvers with a passion for making things work.
“We’re not just one agency, but many. A video marketing agency at our core, but one with many spokes. Digital, creative, media, branding, advertising, social media marketing and more ... all under a single roof,” states KEEN’s website.
“Being able to tell a great story is what we love to do…”
Under the umbrella of their knowledge-base, the company develops 3D animations, character animations, full-service productions, lighting and camera packages, standard/4k editing, digital marketing, brand messaging and more.
Over the past few years, KEEN has created quite a reputation for itself.
In 2016, KEEN won five Telly Awards — the premier award that honors the finest film and video productions, groundbreaking web commercials, video and films, and outstanding local, regional, and cable TV commercials and programs — including People’s Choice.
In 2017, they won four Telly Awards in Commercials and Marketing for their work in regard to Use of Animation and Video Production for their clients in the corporate retail and food and beverage industry.
A few of the awards that were received in 2017 were for Use of Animation with a project KEEN did for Lowe’s Corporate highlighting The Property Brothers and also for NC Craft Freedom showcasing the craft beverage movement.
KEEN announced it is slated to win more Telly Awards in 2020.
Elliott says he personally enjoys computer animation because it is a challenge.
“As far as animation, it doesn’t have to be a character, it can be anything — you can bring anything to life. I always tell my employees that if you understand the principles of animation, anything can happen. You can bring life to an inanimate object and give it feelings and a perspective.”
When Elliott and his wife, Julia — who helps handle the business administratively — decided to move the company to West Virginia last year, KEEN had seven employees (including the Elliotts).
“My wife is originally from Raleigh County and we just needed a change of life. We just wanted something different.”
He added that, as of now, he and his wife are KEEN’s only two employees, but they are actively looking to bring on more staff and hope to do so by the end of the year.
“We know what we need on the office side, but I am always keeping an eye open for a junior artist so I can show them the ways of animation and a project manager,” Elliott said.
Although KEEN is seeking candidates for employment, becoming a large company is not one of its goals.
“We want to have a business that is manageable. I have seen a lot of shops get too big too quick and that isn’t what we want here. We want something where we can be happy and enjoy what we do. Our goal is to establish an agency in southern West Virginia. Coming from a larger metropolis, we know what it takes to get out there. West Virginia, really, is open territory and I see an opportunity here. There’s not a lot going on here as far as marketing, but there are businesses out there that need help. We have 20-plus years of experience and a lot of ideas and we know how to make that happen for them.”
For more information on KEEN Creative Group and its work with video marketing, visit the company’s website at www.heykeen.com.