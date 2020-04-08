CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) has received certification of approval from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for the plan submitted regarding the regulation of industrial hemp. Approval for the plan means producers will continue to be regulated at the state level in lieu of federal oversight. States had to submit and gain approval for a plan before October 31.
Farmers will continue to operate under the current rules and regulations for the 2020 growing season. After October of this year, West Virginian’s approved plan will go into effect. The USDA has approved 13 state plans thus far.
For more information, contact John Moredock, WVDA Hemp Program Coordinator, at 304-558-2212 or jmoredock@wvda.us.
— West Virginia Department of Agriculture