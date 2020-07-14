While this year has indeed created endless challenges, the United Way of Southern West Virginia has continued to assist all nonprofit partner agencies in their seven-county service area as much as possible. In March, the United Way established the Community Response & Recovery Fund with a goal to raise money specifically for those nonprofit agencies working on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.
“Our community needs us now more than ever,” said Executive Director Megan Legursky. “We have had success in raising money for and providing personal protective equipment to our partner agencies who serve on the frontline daily. These selfless individuals are part of our community’s heroes who put themselves at risk every single day to serve our family, friends, co-workers, and neighbors here in southern West Virginia.”
One long-standing nonprofit partner agency of the United Way of Southern West Virginia is the Raleigh County Commission on Aging, which has had to find new ways to assure its seniors receive the food they need following the challenges Covid-19 has created. Raleigh County Commission on Aging serves the most vulnerable population, seniors 60 years of age and older, and has not missed a beat in providing food to all seniors in need.
“We truly appreciate the support we have received from the United Way of Southern West Virginia during this difficult time,” said Terri Tilley, R.N. and director of social services for Raleigh County Commission on Aging. “The donations we’ve received from United Way have enabled us to purchase food to be given to our seniors who are afraid to go to the grocery store or who have no transportation to get there. Thank you to Megan Legursky and her staff for helping us provide for our seniors.”
To date, the United Way of Southern West Virginia has extended $51,863 in Covid-19 support to 23 nonprofit partner agencies from the Community Response & Recovery Fund. In addition to those funds, the United Way has been able to lift the suspension on allocations and extend a portion of regular allocation assistance to all 2020 partner agencies.
“We had to make a decision in March to prepare for the worst during a pandemic. While we have had to make adjustments to allocation expectations and the timing on pay-outs, it is our goal to follow through with providing as much assistance to our partner agencies as possible,” said Legursky. “We are here to be the community’s resource of resources. We cannot do that without the support from our wonderful donors. Every single dollar we receive makes a difference in providing a positive impact on lives, younger and older, here in southern West Virginia.”
To donate to United Way of Southern West Virginia:
l Make an online donation via www.unitedwayswv.org.
l Mail a check to United Way of Southern WV, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801
l Call the office: 304-253-2111