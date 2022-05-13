Diana Lewis Jackson and Lacy I. Rice III have been elected to the United Bankshares board of directors.
Jackson, a native of Clarksburg, founded and currently serves as president and CEO of Action Facilities Management, Inc., a premier government and commercial contract firm specializing in building integrated facilities maintenance, janitorial/sanitation, administrative and security services, in Morgantown. With just under 400 employees in 10 states and Washington, D.C., AFM champions diversity through its employment practices and retention programs and, according to a press release, is proud to be among the minority and women-owned small businesses that represent West Virginia.
Rice is the co-founder and managing partner of Federal Capital Partners (“FCP”), a privately held real estate investment company that acquires, operates and develops residential and commercial assets nationally. Headquartered in Chevy Chase, Md., FCP also deploys capital in residential and commercial product sectors through joint venture equity, mezzanine debt and preferred equity investments.
Jackson was elected to the West Virginia Business Hall of Fame in 2021, selected as Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year in 2020, the Small Business Administration’s Graduate of the Year in 2016 and the West Virginia Small Business Person of the Year in 2013.
She is a graduate of Fairmont State University with degrees in accounting and banking. She currently resides in Morgantown with her husband, Kenneth Jackson.
Rice has nearly 35 years of experience in real estate investment and corporate finance. In his current role at FCP, he serves on the company’s investment committee. Prior to co-founding FCP in 1999, he was a principal at The Carlyle Group. There, he also served on the company’s real estate funds investment committee. He also previously served in roles at Alex. Brown, Haas & Haynie Corporation and Chemical Bank.
He currently resides in the D.C. Metro area with his wife, Lisa, and they have three children.