United Bankshares, Inc. recently reported earnings for the 2020 fourth quarter of $92.4 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $63.3 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019.
Earnings for the year of 2020 were a record $289.0 million, compared to earnings of $260.1 million for the year of 2019. Earnings per diluted share for the year of 2020 were $2.40, compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.55 for the year of 2019.
Fourth quarter 2020 results produced annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.41 percent, 8.51 percent and 14.72 percent, respectively, compared to annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.29 percent, 7.42 percent and 13.38 percent, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year of 2020, United’s returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 1.20 percent, 7.30 percent and 12.90 percent, respectively, compared to returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity of 1.34 percent, 7.80 percent and 14.26 percent, respectively, for the year of 2019.
The record net income for the year of 2020, as compared to the year of 2019, was primarily due to higher income from mortgage banking activities, driven by an elevated volume of mortgage loan originations and sales in the secondary market, as well as the impact of the Carolina Financial Corporation acquisition. Partially offsetting these increases in net income was higher provision for credit losses resulting from an adverse future macroeconomic forecast as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic under the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) accounting standard and merger-related expenses related to the Carolina Financial acquisition.