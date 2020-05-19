Harlow Walter McHenry, 98, of Summersville, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late James William and Rose Harlow McHenry and was born at Ramsey, May 18, 1921. Harlow was the owner of B&H Trucking, a member of the Summersville Masonic Lodge and the Fairvi…