United Bank matched $25,000 to Philanthropy West Virginia’s Giving Tuesday in response to COVID-19.
As a special philanthropic response to COVID-19 needs, United Bank is collaborating with fellow Philanthropy West Virginia members to increase support of the nonprofits who are serving West Virginia’s citizens and communities in the midst of the pandemic.
Philanthropy WV was approached by a major corporation in creating a statewide giving challenge fund to encourage private donors to match their grant for use in our state and local pandemic response and recovery efforts.
United Bank is one of the initial matching fund sponsors for the Take 5 to Give 5 campaign. The sponsors have pledged to match funds up to 50 cents for every $1 donated to the participating relief funds up to $150,000. Philanthropy West Virginia’s goal is to reach $250,000 across the state through 15 relief funds managed by participating community foundations and United Ways.