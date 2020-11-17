West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month of October dropped more than two percentage points to 6.4 percent. The number of unemployed state residents decreased by 18,100.
October marked the sixth consecutive month of improving unemployment numbers in West Virginia.
“Before the pandemic hit, we were churning out the best unemployment rates and total job numbers that West Virginia had seen in over a decade,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release. “There’s no doubt that the pandemic was like a cannonball to the stomach. But I’m encouraged to see that, month after month, our job numbers continue to improve and are trending back toward where they were before. But we won’t stop there, we want to continue to get better and better."
The national unemployment rate decreased to 6.9 percent in October.