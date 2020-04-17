charleston — State Treasurer John Perdue urges state residents, especially those financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic, to take special note of his office’s online unclaimed property search and the recent publication of “Discover,” a newspaper insert which includes 15,000-plus names of people due unclaimed funds in West Virginia.
People may go to www.wvtreasury.com to see if their name shows up on the unclaimed property database or check the “Discover” newspaper insert, which was published in newspapers around the state the last two weeks of March and the first in April.
Examples of unclaimed property include forgotten bank accounts, uncashed paychecks and unclaimed life insurance benefits.
At this time, all locations of the West Virginia State Treasurer’s Office are closed to walk-in visitors, but all divisions remain operational including banking services, investment programs and unclaimed property.
People inquiring about unclaimed property or wanting to file a claim should use the “Search and Claim” options available at www.wvtreasury.com.
People may also email the office at Eclaims_Support@wvsto.com or call and speak with a local representative at 1-800-642-8687.