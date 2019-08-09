The West Virginia Treasurer's Unclaimed Property Division returned $14.8 million in claims to rightful owners in fiscal year 2019, according to a release.
Unclaimed property is any financial asset from which an individual has become unintentionally separated. Examples include a final paycheck, a forgotten safe deposit box, uncashed stock dividends, or life insurance. Real estate is not included.
The 2019 fiscal year total is similar to other recent years. In 2017, $12.4 million was returned to rightful owners, and $13.8 million was returned in FY 2016.
The office set a record with $17.7 million returned to rightful owners in FY 2018.
“I’m proud that our office continues to return millions to rightful owners every year,” State Treasurer John Perdue said. “Our unclaimed property staff actively works to return unclaimed money through various types of public outreach. Each year our goal is to return at least $1 million a month, on average, and we’ve hit that mark again.”
The Register-Herald's coverage area includes the following claims:
• Raleigh, $503,196; 477 claims
• Fayette, $155,110; 254 claims
• Greenbrier, $112,552; 160 claims
• Nicholas, $43,899; 134 claims
• Summers, $37,679; 50 claims
• Monroe, $18,431; 70 claims
• Wyoming, $17,565; 65 claims
For more information, visit wvtreasury.com or call 1-800-642-8687.
