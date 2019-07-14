The West Virginia Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division kicked off a string of online unclaimed property auctions earlier this month, but those who prefer live-bidding should plan to attend the State Fair of West Virginia next month.
The online auctions will continue through July 17, while the live auctions will be Aug. 8-17 at the State Fair.
The release said all items auctioned are taken from safe deposit boxes left in banks over the years and put up for auction after the owner cannot be located.
Interested bidders may go to wvtreasury.com, find the rotating auction banner and click the link to the auctions. A bidder need only create a user name and login before bidding.
For the live auctions, more safe deposit items will be up for auction in live settings at the West Virginia Building. The items will be on display at the Treasurer’s Office booth to be viewed before the auctions begin.
The live auctions will take place promptly at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9; Saturday, Aug. 10; Thursday, Aug. 15; Friday, Aug. 16; and Saturday, Aug. 17.
The State Fair auctions have proven to be popular in recent years, the release said.
“We love bringing the excitement of an auction, either live or online, to the people of West Virginia,” said Treasurer John Perdue. “All these items were left behind in state banks, so it’s only fitting that state residents log in and see what’s there.”
Items up for auction both online and at the fair are abandoned properties that have been turned over to the state. The original owners of safe deposit box contents are entitled to any proceeds obtained at auction.
