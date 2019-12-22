Two business coaches with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center (WV SBDC) have received Certified Business Advisor (CBA) certificates.
WV SBDC Business Coaches Shannon Mitchell and Harold Patterson completed the graduate-level e-learning course through the accredited Kent State University.
The CBA program’s three primary courses are marketing, accounting/finance and human resources. Each course covers multiple sessions, such as strategic planning, pricing, break-even analysis, finance sources, employee recruiting and performance management.
Mitchell’s WV SBDC center works with businesses in Nicholas, Webster, Fayette, Raleigh, Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. She joined the WV SBDC as a business coach in January 2017. Mitchell was named 2019 West Virginia State Star, an honor to recognize exemplary performers from each state during the America’s SBDC national conference.
Mitchell received her bachelor’s degree from the College of William & Mary. In private industry, she had management and principal positions with responsibilities that include finances, marketing, project management/estimating and human resources. Mitchell has earned a Historic Real Estate Finance Professional certification, a West Virginia contractor license and Social Media Marketing for Small Businesses certification.
Patterson is based in the Bluefield State College Center, serving small businesses in McDowell, Mercer, Summers and Wyoming counties. A native of Caretta in McDowell County, he joined the WV SBDC in 1999. Patterson graduated from Bluefield State College with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering technology. He is a Nav Certified Credit and Lending specialist and Historic Real Estate Finance Development Finance Professional.
WV SBDC has remained the premier resource for small business creation and expansion in the Mountain State for more than 35 years. As a key economic driver, the WV SBDC offers a variety of services to entrepreneurs and small businesses to increase their profitability and customer base, enabling continued growth and prosperity for West Virginia’s diversifying economy.