A teleconference call set for Wednesday, April 8, will educate business owners on resources for navigating the COVID-19 crisis.
Michelle Rotellini, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO, said Friday that all businesses are encouraged to join the “Town Hall” teleconference.
Local financial and economic development experts will discuss the CARES Act (Coronavrius Aid Relief and Economic Security Act), which is the largest economic relief bill in United States history and is expected to allocate $2.2 trillion in support to people and businesses who are affected by COVID-19.
The Paycheck Protection Program, a payroll tax credit and a 50 percent refundable tax credit on employee wages are part of the CARES Act.
The teleconference will also address Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) leave provisions.
The teleconference will also unveil a newly launched business survey portal, which is a collaboration of Region I and Region IV Planning and Development Councils and New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA).
Business owners and others may check into the portal to identify the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses and to find a statewide map of amended business hours.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce experts, along with NRGRDA Deputy Director Jina Belcher and human resources specialist and President of Compliance Tiffany Kapp, will lead the discussion.
Questions for discussion may be emailed, prior to the teleconference, to Rotellini at mrotellini@brccc.com
The teleconference will be Wednesday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m.
Those who want to join may
dial 1-712-832-8330. The
access code is 8 5 3 2 3 8 5.