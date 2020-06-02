Summers County Commissioner Jack David Woodrum, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WV Hive are jointly hosting a Summers County Town Hall meeting on Friday, June 5.
Updated information regarding Small Business Administration COVID-19 resources, grants and other loan programs that are available will be shared. Also, there will be a conversation about “pivoting your small business” in these challenging times, followed by an open question-and-answer session.
The meeting will be at the McCreery Conference & Events Center, 320 Second Ave., Hinton, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.