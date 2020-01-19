Towing firm honored twice at professional gathering

Teresa Dean of C And T Towing And Recovery, Matheny, was inducted into the Order of Towman by American Towman Magazine.
The Cross of the Order, a Maltese cross with a unique towing icon sculpted inside, is awarded to a towing professional for his or her dedication to the towing trade and for serving the community.
Dean was nominated for the Order of Towman by Chief James A. Drake of the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department.
Professionals who receive the Cross of the Order enter an elite organization of towing professionals nationwide, the Towman Order. Inductees take an oath to continue their unparalleled dedication to their towns. Much of the work these towmen perform are accident-related tows dispatched by town police or fire departments.
The Cross of the Order depicts a hand pulling back an arrow from a bow; the bottom of the bow is in the shape of a tow hook being grabbed by another hand. Beside it is a Latin inscription, “Intendo Fidelis,” or aim true.
Dean received the honor Dec. 7, 2019, during the 31st annual American Towman Exposition in Atlantic City. The award is formally sanctioned by America Towman Magazine, the premier magazine for the towing industry since 1977.
l l l
Dean also received the American Towman Trust Award in Atlantic City Dec. 6 at the world’s largest trade show for towing professionals, the American Towman Exposition.
A towing company that receives the award was nominated by a third party organization in the towing trade who has a working relationship with the towing company and the towing company also scored high on customer review on the internet.
The Trust Award was also presented by American Towing Magazine.
C And T Towing And Recovery received the exclusive American Towman Trust Pin at the Trusted Towers ceremony in the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel.
The ceremony included a cameo performance from songwriter Mike Corbin playing the guitar and singing a new original song, “Trust,” in honor of the tow companies receiving the pin.
American Towman publisher Dennie Ortiz presided over the ceremony, telling recipients, “Trust is the glue of life. It’s the foundation principle that holds all relationships.”
A towing service receives a high percentage of first-time callers. The Trust Award signifies a company that has a track record of trustworthiness; thus, the award has great value for its recipient.
For more information on the Trust Award or its recipient, contact Teresa Dean of C And T Towing And Recovery at 304-682-8398.