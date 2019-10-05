montgomery — A building that once housed a stalwart of the Montgomery business scene now has a new occupant.
Earlier this week, the owners of Dynamic Physical Therapy staged a grand opening for their business, which is in space that was for years the showroom for Brown Chevrolet.
Established in Kanawha City in 2003, Dynamic Physical Therapy officials felt Montgomery would be a good fit for expansion of its private practice.
“We get a lot of patients from up this way,” said Alicia Bodden, who is co-owner of the business with Jill Lanier. “A lot of our patients come from Montgomery, Cedar Grove, Glasgow, Gauley Bridge sometime.
“And we just saw a need to open (a) facility up this way. We think it’s kind of an underserved area.”
She stressed that local individuals will benefit from the services Dynamic offers. “We think we provide really good care, so we wanted to be able to bring what we do in Kanawha City to the people up this way.”
Beginning in mid-September, Dynamic PT began to serve patients in the Upper Kanawha Valley area in a variety of rehabilitation scenarios.
Bodden and Lanier joined with staff members, local officials and the general public this week to stage the grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the business, which will be open weekly on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Overall, Dynamic Physical Therapy has 17 employees, according to Bodden. There will be three working in Montgomery, with one manning the front desk, in addition to a physical therapist and an assistant.
Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram welcomes the addition of another storefront to serve residents and strengthen the tax base.
“Dynamic Physical Therapy is a welcome business and health therapy provider in Montgomery,” he said. “This venture adds to the diversity of the business landscape in Montgomery and will provide the entire region a place ‘close to home’ for therapy service.
“It means so much to Montgomery to open another new business as we continue to recover from the downturn of coal in the area, the WVU Tech debacle, and the misguided closure of Valley High School. We welcome Dynamic Physical Therapy to be a part of this magnificent economic recovery and look forward to their success.”
Since 2003, Dynamic Physical Therapy has specialized in the treatment of orthopedics, hand, spine and sports injuries. “We can see any kind of a patient, orthopedic and neurologic, even some pediatric patients (depending on ages),” Bodden said.
The business performs post-surgical therapy and therapy in other areas such as post-fracture or neurological situations. “Any condition that would require physical therapy, we’re able to take care of.”
There is an occupational therapist on staff, as well, who “can do very specialized hand therapy.”
Staff members also focus on a patient’s safe return to work by performing functional capacity evaluations (FCEs), post offer employment testing (POET), and fit for duty testing.
According to Bodden, Dynamic Physical Therapy has “an experienced staff of physical and occupational therapists with over 85 years of combined experience treating patients,” besides employing master’s-level athletic training staff. It is a clinical site for the University of Charleston, West Virginia University and West Virginia State University. The firm also has contractual agreements to provide athletic training services to George Washington, Capital, South Charleston and Riverside high schools.
“We’re really happy with the location,” Bodden said of the Lee Street site. While praising the “good visibility,” she said the business will “do some things to create a little more privacy.”
“We’re really happy to be in Montgomery,” she added. “Everybody here has been super nice, from the mayor to the fire chief to the people at CVS... Jarvis Hardware’s been great. We’re really tickled to death to be part of the community.”
BridgeValley Community and Technical College occupies the separate service side of the former automobile dealership for its diesel school.
Bridge Chevrolet owned the dealership when it closed about a year ago. “It is good to see both buildings put to good service and not sitting vacant,” Ingram said.
For more information on the services offered by Dynamic Physical Therapy, call 304-467-4496 or visit www.dynamicptcenter.com.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe