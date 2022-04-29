Change can be scary, but it can also lead to unforeseen opportunities.
"CODA" on Apple+ won best picture at the 2022 Academy Awards, marking a watershed moment in the film industry as it was the first instance in history that an exclusively streaming film won for that category. This has led many to speculate on the future of film distribution and what the ramifications are for a post-Covid cinema ecosystem.
In 2020, Marquee Cinemas in Beckley shut down due to the pandemic. According to the theater’s general manager, Jacob Armstrong, the entire film industry was hit particularly hard by the societal measures taken to combat the virus.
"Covid affected everything, but it affected the film industry more so than others because a lot of other industries flourished during Covid whereas in the film industry you have a building full of tight spaces where people are sitting around watching films and in addition to that you have film studios who were reluctant to release new content.
"To come back from that took time, it took new content and people trusting to go back out again,” Armstrong said. "In many ways it helped the film industry because a lot of people missed coming to the theater. The film industry is showing very healthy signs of a full return and film studios are releasing new content in theaters and the release window is back. It's only up from here.”
"Marquee itself is doing well and we've seen sales rebound to pre-Covid numbers,” Armstrong said.
He attributes the comeback to the "new release of content aimed for theaters" and says the performance of Marquee has closely mirrored the recovery of the industry as a whole. He said the two align pretty closely generally.
An example of a new age of movie distribution, "The Batman” film, distributed by Warner Brothers Pictures, was released exclusively in theaters and has performed well in the post-Covid period, grossing over $760 million during the theater release window.
What makes that film interesting is shortly after that window closed it was set to release immediately on HBO Max, meaning the diehard fans of the comics ventured back out into theaters to see the latest adventure of the caped crusader while the streaming platform will still see widespread home viewing due to casual fans and the ease of access that diehard fans have in making repeat viewings.
This is a case of a literal win-win for both the theater and the stream.
"There's no more intimate way to enjoy a film as with coming here and watching it in the theater and to share that experience,” Armstrong said. "I think you can't replicate that, you can't get that in your home theater, you can't get that anywhere else. It's here, it's unmatched in its undivided attention and it's irreplaceable."
What makes the theater experience a unique one is the immersion and undivided attentiveness given to a film. There are no distractions, ideally, and you can actually grasp the plot without having to rewind or worry about what's going on in your phone.
As Armstrong put it, “It's a way to have a vacation on a Monday.”
That isn't to say that streaming doesn't have a role to play, but early returns post-Covid suggest there doesn't have to be a cutthroat competition between the two platforms.
"There's nothing suggesting that movie theaters and streaming at home can't coexist,” Armstrong said. "The evidence suggests people are just consuming more content. You're keeping up with everything, you're still watching the film releases, you're watching whatever Disney or Netflix puts out, we're just watching more now.
"There's nothing suggesting that people are just solely converting to digital content,” Armstrong said. "It can all coexist. If you're a lover of film, then take away the competition between streaming and brick-and-mortar theaters; the studios and streaming platforms only give more ways for the smaller guy to make it. There are only more outlets for a new director to get a shot who may have never gotten a shot any other way.
"If you're a lover of movies, you gotta love it all,” Armstrong said.
This phenomenon is mirrored in other entertainment segments such as comedy where centralized platforms like Comedy Central offer exclusivity but the rise of the Netflix comedy special saw many new opportunities open up for lesser known comedians to gain an audience.
The parallel extends to comedy clubs surviving and thriving post-pandemic as well, reflecting Armstrong’s concept of a coexistence between distribution models.
But there are some things a streaming platform just can't replicate, like the events that Marquee Cinemas holds.
For example, Armstrong points to marathon showings of franchise films like "Lord of The Rings" or the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the traditional birthday parties parents can book for their children in order to have a memorable experience before watching a film they're highly anticipating.
"I think we do a really good job of offering things like that,” Armstrong said. “We do the Flashback Cinema series, which is a way for you to watch an older film that may never touch the big screen again and at a very good price, five dollars and you can come in and watch a classic title fully restored the way it was supposed to be seen.”
While many of these older titles may be available on streaming platforms, the majority of these all-time classics were produced at a time when the theater experience was the only experience and as such were designed with that in mind.
Exploring the future of film distribution is an exploration of film itself because how a movie is viewed is oftentimes intimately tied to the memories created. Sometimes it's nice to catch a random film with the family in the living room while there is also something special about the anticipation of planning a trip to the theater in advance or the hype surrounding the newest AAA blockbuster like "Star Wars" or an MCU film.
There doesn't have to be a competition between distribution models when both viewing options offer something so wholly unique from each other.
"It's so important, I don't think people always realize the importance or role in our culture,” Armstrong said. "A movie has an ability to help people through hard times in their lives. I think people turn to film a lot of times and don't even realize they're doing it. You do that subconsciously because it's a release valve for people and the film industry is always going to adapt and isn't going anywhere."