Yet another new business has opened in White Sulphur Springs.
The Village Shop, located at 835 East Main Street is the newest business on Main Street.
The owner, Joy Bland, is very excited to offer locals and visitors a variety of quality antiques and local made items.
The Village Shop offers the community a venue to sell quality consignments as well as offering a space for local dealers a place to market their merchandise.
Bland has always wanted to own her own shop. With the excitement and revitalization happening in town she thought now is the time.
The Village Shop is one of a very few store fronts remaining on Main Street.
"It is so exciting to witness the excitement happening in town," says Councilman Mark Gillespie.
The new shops and businesses include Ace Hardware, The Local, Cross Creek Entertainment Venue, The Brewery, 50 East, Route 60, Barnwood Living, Pinoy International Store, Sweet Cedar, Gillespie Flowers, The Esquire, Resort Home Services, This and That, Walls Fine Art, Dry Creek Antiques and so many more.
The excitement continues with the development of The School House, a boutique hotel scheduled to open in 2022.