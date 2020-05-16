The Resort at Glade Springs will reopen Thursday, May 21.
The resort is taking extra steps for the safety of guests and associates. Guests are asked to practice safe distancing among other guests and associates during their stay. Sanitizing stations will be available throughout the resort, but guests are asked to bring their own masks, gloves, sanitizer and wipes.
If you or anyone in your party has visited a COVID-19 hot spot, has been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, or has a fever of 100 degrees or higher, call to reschedule your trip. The resort is requesting the same from its associates and asking them to stay home. Associates will be required to disinfect work areas/stations before, during and after each shift, wash their hands frequently and use sanitizer throughout their shift. Also, associates will wear masks and gloves as required.
Front Desk, Guest Rooms and Public Areas:
• Digital check-in is now available
• Plexiglass sneeze guards are being added at the front desk
• Guest key cards will be sanitized between each use
• Sanitation stations are placed throughout public areas
• Stay-over service will be modified upon request to ensure your comfort
• Disinfectant cleaning solutions as well as UV lights for sanitation will be used at front desk and in guest rooms
• High-touch items inside guest rooms will be disinfected continuously and sanitized with UV light (TV remotes, toilet seats, all handles, nightstands, telephones, light switches, alarm clocks, luggage racks, temp control panels, etc.)
• Daily, continual disinfecting of high-touch areas in guest rooms and public areas
Restaurants:
• Small Talk Café (dine inside or outside plus carry-out including Grab & Go breakfast)
• Bunkers Sports Bar & Outdoor Deck (open to Golf & Country Club members and resort guests only; dine-in or carry-out options)
• Outdoor seating available at Small Talk Café and Bunkers Sports Bar (using occupancy guidelines)
• Dining tables, bar tops, and all seating will be sanitized after each use
• Menus will be sanitized after each use
• Kitchens have been deep cleaned and will be sanitized continuously throughout each day
Resort Activities and Amenities:
• Continual disinfecting and UV lights will be used on all equipment and high-touch points of all activities and amenities
• Fitness Center – continual disinfecting of equipment and social distancing protocols are in place
• Bowling Alley – using every other bowling lane for safe social distancing; bowling balls, shoes, lane computers, seating and tables will be disinfected after each use
• Pools – furniture will be placed to follow social distancing guidelines, and all furniture and touch points will be disinfected throughout the day
• Arcade – guests are required to wear gloves while playing games, and continuous disinfecting will be conducted on all touch points
• Tennis Courts – social distancing will be enforced, and all touch points will be disinfected
• Spa/Salon – disinfecting will be conducted after each appointment, and all touch points will be disinfected throughout each day
• Golf – social distancing protocols are in place; golf carts are sanitized after each use and all touch points will be disinfected throughout each day including locker rooms. If shuttles are utilized for transporting golf clubs, golfers must personally load and unload them.
• Shuttles – drivers are disinfecting all buses, and occupancy will be at 50 percent unless a party is traveling together
What is available
Many activities and restaurants will operate at 50 percent occupancy. Most activities and amenities will be available as of May 21 according to the following hours:
• Golf: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
• Spa Orange: by appointment only
• Small Talk Café: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
• Bunkers Sports Bar: noon-10 p.m. daily (members and resort guests only)
Leisure center and fitness center: 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday; 5:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 5:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday
• Archery: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
• Laser tag: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
• Escape rooms: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. daily
• Bowling alley: 4 – 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 2-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
• Disc golf: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily
• Geocaching: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. daily
• Indoor tennis: daily
• Outdoor tennis: daily
• Hiking trails: daily
• Biking: daily
• Outdoor and indoor pools: tentatively opening May 29
• Camp Glade: opening June 1