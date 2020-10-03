The Register-Herald named second best in state - again

The Register-Herald solidified its standing as the second best large-circulation newsroom in the state on Friday with its third consecutive runner-up finish in the West Virginia Press Association’s General Excellence newspaper competition.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph, the Beckley newspaper’s CNHI sister publication, was named Newspaper of the Year, capturing first place finishes in Division II General Excellence for both news and advertising.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail won General Excellence honors for news in Division I, just ahead of The Register-Herald, in the large-circulation class. The Herald Dispatch of Huntington finished third.
The Register-Herald’s performance was powered by a sweep of business reporting awards and seven first-place finishes in individual competitions, including top honors to Rick Barbero for photo essay, Jenny Harnish for news photo and Brad Davis for sports photo.
Lifestyle editor Michelle James won three first-place awards for lifestyle feature; business, economic or labor reporting; and as editor of West Virginia South, the newspaper’s magazine, named the best special section.
Sports editor Gary Fauber rounded out first-place award winners with top honors in sports event reporting.
Second-place award winners were:
● Rick Barbero, featutre photography.
● Chris Jackson, sports photography.
● Brad Davis, photo essay.
● Michelle James, lifestyle feature.
● Erin Beck, governmental affairs reporting.
● Jackie Whetzel, business, economic or labor reporting.
● Staff for newspaper design.
● Fauber for sports news and feature reporting.
● James for business, economic or labor reporting.
● James for lifestyle reporting.
● J. Damon Cain for editorial writing.
● Cain for column writing.
● James for lifestyle pages.
● Cain for front page.
● Staff for single issue.
● Staff for newspaper design.
The Register-Herald’s advertising team brought home three first-place awards for best process color, half page or less; best black and white ad, larger than a quarter page; best black and white ad, quarter page or less.
The ad team also won three second-place awards for best recruitment ad; best black and white ad, larger than a quarter page; and best classified section.
Third-place awards were best process color, larger than a half page; best theme pages classified; best ad campaign less than a half page; and best classified section.
The Newspaper of the Year award honors the newspaper with the highest total of combined points from its editorial and advertising contests.
This is the first year that the Daily Telegraph has won the honor.
“I am extraordinarily proud to work with such a talented team of journalists who truly go above and beyond each day to bring community news to the residents of our two-state, seven-county circulation area,” Daily Telegraph Editor Samantha Perry said. “Winning Newspaper of the Year is an incredible honor and a testament to their hard work and dedication. It is a privilege to be a part of this amazing team.”
Cain, editor of The Register-Herald, passed along his congrantulations to his colleague.
“Sam has an outstanding team of journalists and she does as good a job as any editor in the state in directng coverage.”
Cain was pleased with his own team’s showing as well.
“Given our resources, clearly, we are hitting above our weight to have placed second in the large circulation class three years in a row,” he said.
“We are proud to represent all of our market in southern West Virginia with an honored and honorable group of journalists.”