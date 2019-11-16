Long before her morning customers arrive, or even wake up, Suzie Hoffman is hard at work in her downtown Lewisburg bakery, Corn+Flour.
She has an apartment within walking distance, which makes it a little easier when she begins her 3 a.m. shifts, baking the morning’s danishes and cinnamon rolls and finishing up the bagels she prepped before she left at 3 p.m. the day before.
Owning a bakery has long been Hoffman’s dream, but not long ago her days were ending at 3 a.m. rather than beginning, as she tended bar in Nashville.
In fact, she thought she might open her own business in the Music City.
But when opportunity knocked in her native Greenbrier County in 2017, returned to the exact spot she first found her inspiration.
l l l
“I was 22 when I first worked here and I’m 48 now,” Hoffman says, as she rolls out what she calls a “dough baby” in Corn+Flour’s prep kitchen. “So it’s been a few years. Going on forever.”
It was The Bakery when Hoffman got her start, but more recent visitors will probably remember it as the Bakery on Court Street.
Hoffman, however, remembers it as a place where she worked on and off throughout her 20s, learned to bake and then to dream of owning her own bakery.
“I always said after I worked here that I would love to have my own place,” she says.
But first she traveled a bit and in 2002 moved to Nashville, where she says she thought she might eventually go into business.
Instead, she watched Nashville, which she says was initially a “big city with a small-town country feel,” begin to boom.
“I guess I thought there was more opportunity (there),” she says of her reason for moving. “But a bigger city makes it a lot scarier and it never happened.”
Instead, she began to develop homesickness as she says she would visit family and cry every time she headed back south.
And then she heard about something interesting back home — not an opportunity to work at or to take over the bakery where she began so many years before, but a chance to start her own.
“I heard the place might come up for lease and I knew the landlord and told him I would really like to get it,” she says, explaining the previous bakery closed in April or May 2017. “There were a couple of other people interested in it ahead of me and I was like, ‘Dang it! We’re not going to get it. It’s not going to happen.’”
But a few weeks later, in August 2017, the landlord called her back and asked to talk.
“So I rearranged my work schedule and was up here in three days and I signed the lease,” she says.
With the lease to her new life in hand, she returned to Nashville, started purchasing kitchen equipment from supply stores, packed up and sold her house.
“It was sort of sudden,” she says of the move that included her former boyfriend Harrison Frost, to whom she gives credit for her courage for the move. “But I guess I was here and working on the bakery by the beginning of September.”
Hoffman says the plan was to have the bakery open by Lewisburg’s annual Taste of Our Town (T.O.O.T.) festival, the first Saturday in October.
But that didn’t quite pan out.
“It’s what you hear from everybody,” she says, laughing. “‘Oh, it will just take a couple of months.’ And they say, ‘Oh, you’ve never done this before, have you?’
“It’s never as quick and easy or as cheap as you think it’s going to be.”
She missed her early October goal and set one for Thanksgiving, but missed that as well and then set a new goal for the beginning of 2018.
During that time, the landlord uncovered and refinished the original brick walls, put down new floors and she, along with Harrison, her mother, Jean, and her sisters Paige, Nancy, Jeanne and Sara, repainted the ceiling and walls and did other work to make the bakery her own.
Picking a name was even more difficult, she says.
One of her sisters, she says, had “crazy ideas” and told her it needed to be a hip, one-word name.
But the one thing she knew for certain was that it needed to be new and not just another take on “The Bakery.”
“So cornflowers are one of my favorite flowers,” she says of the small blue flowers, which are also called bachelor buttons. “We decided to spell it like the ingredients.”
“Corn+Flour.”
• • •
Hoffman’s foray into the baking world opened with a bang in January 2018.
“We were like, ‘This is great. It will be winter,’” she says, smiling, thinking back to what they anticipated of their first days in business. “‘It’ll be slow. We’ll be able to get our feet under us.’”
And then they sold out hours before close.
She says she thinks people got excited to see the doors open again.
“The reception from town was amazing,” she says. “I mean, I did grow up here, so I knew we would have good rapport. But we were way busier straight out the gate than we thought we would be.”
Hoffman works her little “dough babies” into bagels, which she says are among the most popular items.
“We probably do 75 bagels every day,” she says, listing sesame, poppy, spinach cheese, plain, everything, jalepeño and cinnamon raison — by request only — as variations.
They offer a variety of breakfast “sammiches,” like the Local Yokel, with bacon, egg and cheese, and the Hipster with smoked salmon cream cheese, pickled onions and capers.
She says she roasts about 50 pounds of chicken every day for chicken salad and her mom, the “soup master,” comes in three days a week to prepare homemade soup and also a lot of the bakery’s salads.
Those who come in for lunch can also enjoy a variety of sandwiches — the California Club is the most popular — or they can build their own.
Hoffman says she enjoys baking and the front case is filled with cookies ranging from peanut butter and oatmeal to chocolate chip, snickerdoodles, ginger snaps, death by chocolate, avalanche cookies and her own “better than whoopie pies.” But she says she’s still learning and trying things out, adding new items and taking things away.
“When I came back, we joked that we had a test kitchen at my mom’s house,” she says. “We ran the test kitchen for four months, just to get back into it.”
She says she makes pies when she has time and wants to add more to her repertoire.
“I need to add some things, but we’re still babies,” she says.
She says the bakery is doing far better than she would have imagined.
And it couldn’t have happened, she says, anywhere but Lewisburg.
“It’s is an awesome town,” she says. “It really is. I mean I’m sure there are other small towns like it but they are few and far between. The community is so supportive. They want everybody to do good, and they will support you to make that happen. I know we make good food but it’s nice to have a fan base.
“We’ve done well.”