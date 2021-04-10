Have you herd about Oak Hill’s newest local business? It’s udderly bovine.
From the black-and-white-spotted decor inside a barn-shaped building to the Wisconsin-fresh ice cream, The Frozen Barn practically moos. Of course, it smells much better than a dairy farm. It’s the scent of homemade waffle cones – not cattle – that beckon visitors to 1106 E. Main St.
For three weeks now, The Frozen Barn has been serving 24 flavors of ice cream to Oak Hill customers, just as temperatures in the area begin to warm and whitewater rafting season peeks from just around the corner.
“We just really wanted to do something different, something uplifting and fun for the area,” said Tiffany Willis, who owns The Frozen Barn with her husband, Kevin.
The Fayetteville natives, who already owned a nearby repair shop and laundromat, tossed around a few ideas, but in the end, the barn shape of their new building inspired the name for their business. The Frozen Barn serves each hand-dipped cone (or cup) with a side of nostalgia. Indoor seating is a throwback to a 1950s-style diner, and a few arcade games – including a Ms. Pac-Man and a pinball machine – harken back to a time when teens would hang out together, playing the kinds of games that required quarters instead of data plans. There’s outdoor seating, too, on stools along a new patio.
“It reminds me of when we go on vacation,” Willis said, “like to the beach or something. We always go to local ice cream parlors, and we love it. Now we have that here, and I’m excited about that.”
Also exciting, she said, is giving teens a place to get together.
“Last year, all the kids, the seniors especially, missed out on so many things,” Willis said. “We want this place to be something for them to look forward to.”
And if the atmosphere alone isn’t enticement enough, there are 24 flavors of hand-dipped ice cream to try.
“Jacked-up Tennessee Toffee is our biggest seller,” she said, describing the vanilla-based ice cream with toffee and caramel. “People love that one.”
Of course, there’s still basic vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry, but customers will also find flavors like cheesecake, banana pudding, Superman, cotton candy, and even something called Cow Tippin’.
“It is all really good hand-dipped ice cream, really rich and creamy,” Will said. “We will rotate flavors, but we will always keep our most popular ones in stock.”
Customers may also enjoy two nondairy options; sugar-free options; Coca-Cola products; Coke, Fanta, and root beer floats; milkshakes; sundaes; and the ever popular banana split, in traditional or three customized scoops from any of The Frozen Barn’s flavors.
The Frozen Barn opens daily at noon. It closes at 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; at 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and at 9 p.m. Sundays.