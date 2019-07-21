Greenbrier Technologies is reminding local businesses and residents about the end of Windows 7 support.
The release said Microsoft has announced it will end support for Microsoft Windows 7 on Jan. 14, 2020, meaning the company will no longer provide support or security updates for computers running Windows 7.
What does this mean?
“In most literal terms, it means that when someone finds a problem or way to hack or exploit Windows 7, Microsoft is not going to concern themselves with fixing the problem,” the Greenbrier Technologies release said. “They will no longer provide any support for computers running Microsoft Windows 7. In addition, should a network have a problem involving a Windows 7 machine, they will not offer technical support to resolve the issue.”
How does this impact me?
“Computers running Windows 7 in your company become a security risk. It’s guaranteed that hackers will immediately release exploits that target Windows 7 computers, and Microsoft will not be issuing patches to resolve these security vulnerabilities,” Greenbrier Technologies said.
“More directly, running Windows 7 after this date will mean you are out of compliance with virtually every electronic compliance requirement such as PCI for credit card acceptance, HIPAA, NIST and cyber liability insurance policies will all require utilizing a supported operating system. Failure to comply will be considered negligence by these compliance organizations.”
What do I need to do?
“A determination should be made as to which computers to upgrade to Windows 10 and which computers need to be replaced,” the release said. “Many computers will be able to upgrade to Windows 10 and will not need replacement.
“The determining factors if we recommend replacement or upgrade also involve unique factors relevant to your organization specifically; however, the general rule of thumb is computers over 48 months old currently have a fair market value that doesn’t make sense to upgrade versus replace. However, recommendations can be made on a case by case basis.”
What are approximate costs of upgrade versus replacement?
“The cost of an upgrade to Windows 10 Professional is approximately $190. The cost of a replacement computer varies from $1,000 to $1,295 in most cases.”
What else might I need to know?
“Microsoft has other products that they are retiring on the same date, including Windows Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 R2 as well as certain versions of Microsoft SQL server,” the release said. “The recommendations we make for your specific environment will take all of these factors into consideration.”
For more information, call 304-645-7548 or visit grcs.com.
