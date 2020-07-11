From farm to table, Kozy Farm Sweets – a full-service, largely locally sourced bakery on Harper Road – is showing Beckley that healthier, organic options are delicious and attainable.
Owner of Kozy Farm Sweets and organic farmer by trade, Sarah Taraczkozy, 43, says she wanted to own a bakery where her customers could come in and know where the food was coming from.
To accomplish this, she sources whatever ingredients that she can – fruits, vegetables, honey and more – from local farmers. What she can’t receive from farms in southern West Virginia, she obtains from out of state.
“We shy away from chemicals,” Taraczkozy said. “To me, that is an important part that we are missing with baked goods. A lot of stuff is loaded with chemicals. If you are using quality ingredients, you will put out high-quality goods.”
Owning a farm in Eccles, Taraczkozy would often sell her own organic produce at farmer markets as well as to local businesses and knows how much support small farms need.
“I have worked with these people and I know what they are suppling are good ingredients,” she added.
Twenty years ago, in an attempt to live a healthier life, Taraczkozy started eating organically and cut out processed foods from her diet. Through research, she has educated herself on different healing properties natural foods have to offer.
“It just tastes better and people need to know what real, true food tastes like,” Taraczkozy said. “You really can eat your medicine.”
Taraczkozy says she always enjoyed baking. She started off decorating gourmet sugar cookies. She learned new techniques and skills while working at The Bake Shoppe under her friend Christen Blackburn.
“To me, baking is an art,” Taraczkozy said. “I like it because you are creating something, and I have always been really artsy and creative.”
Taraczkozy said she worked at Blackburn’s bakery during winter – her farm’s offseason – until the downtown shop closed in 2017.
Now, the tables have turned, and Blackburn is Taraczkozy’s second baker at Kozy Farm Sweets.
Renovations for the bakery began in October 2019 and Kozy Farm Sweets officially opened the week after Easter.
Taraczkozy said the spelling choice for her bakery’s name is a play on both her last name and her farm.
“I have a mini-farm. It is small and cozy. The ‘k’ is because of my last name, which has ‘kozy’ at the end. It just seemed like the perfect fit.”
Kozy Farm Sweets has a constantly changing menu, where every item is named after a family member, and “the best pepperoni rolls in the state.”
Aside from pastries and desserts, the bakery also offers homemade bread, chicken salad, coffee and more.
The most popular item to date is Sunshine’s White Wedding Cupcake – named for Taraczkozy’s daughter.
“Our menu is always changing because we bake with the ingredients we have,” Taraczkozy explained.
“We are always getting what is in season, so if we get a bunch of strawberries, we are going to make a bunch of things with strawberries. It is kind of like this is what we got, and this is what we are using, and when that is all gone, then we will source more.”
This method of obtaining ingredients means Kozy Farm Sweets has little to no waste. Even the scraps that are left are taken to Taraczkozy’s farm to feed her all-organic chickens, which is where the bakery gets its eggs.
Even though the menu adapts to the ingredients on hand, the bakery updates its Facebook page daily to let customers know what it is offering.
“They want to know what we have and what they can come get,” Taraczkozy said of the bakery’s customers. “A lot of them come in two or three times a week.”
She said the community’s support is her favorite part of owning a bakery.
“We know them, we talk to them and we hear how they are doing. We just want them to come in and eat and be merry here.”
Kozy Farm Sweets has six employees including Taraczkozy. Abigail Pierce and Sydnee Smith run the front while Taraczkozy, Blackburn and Emily Cabral spend their days in the kitchen baking.
“It takes a lot of work but it’s worth it and that is how I wanted to do it. My hope is that my customers can taste what real baked goods taste like and say, ‘I have never had anything taste that good.’ Using the best ingredients makes a huge difference in the flavor and while it may cost a little more, it’s worth it in the end.”
Taraczkozy says the bakery has a five-year plan, but in the very near future, she hopes to hire more employees and set up the dining room area, which was put on hold because of the pandemic.
Once the dining room is open, she wants to offer decorating classes, as well as host birthday parties, baby showers and bridal showers as a way to incorporate the community into her shop.
“If you give people an experience, they will remember you and I’d rather be a memory than nothing,” Taraczkozy said. “My ultimate goal is to make people smile. No one walks into a bakery madder than hell, and if you do, then you’re going to be smiling when you leave mine.”
Kozy Farm Bakery, at 2357 Harper Road, is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. but will extend its hours once the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
For more information, visit the bakery’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kozyfarmsweets.