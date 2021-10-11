The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents on the week to reach $3.27, while the average price in West Virginia climbed just 3 cents on the week, landing at $3.13, while the average gas price in Beckley remained steady at $3.13.
Monday’s national average is the highest price since October 2014 and is primarily due to the surging price of crude oil, which crept above $80 a barrel before edging slightly lower.
“The key driver for this recent rise in the price of gas is crude oil, which typically accounts for between 50 percent and 60 percent of the price at the pump,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “And last week’s decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to not increase production further only exacerbated the upward momentum for crude oil prices.”
Monday’s national average of $3.27 is 10 cents more than a month ago, $1.09 more than a year ago, and 63 cents more than this time of the year during pre-pandemic 2019.
West Virginia’s average of $3.13 is 10 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago.