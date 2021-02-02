The Summers County Commission will meet at the Summers County Courthouse to review and equalize tax assessments for the current year.
Taxpayers are being notified these meetings will begin on the following dates and times and continue as necessary until the review is completed on Feb. 17.
Appointments may be arranged by contacting the Commission office at 304-466-7100.
Feb. 3, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Feb 8, Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 12, Friday at 1:30 p.m.
Feb. 17, Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
West Virginia code states that if any person fails to apply for relief at this meeting, he shall have waived his right to ask for correction in his assessment list for the current year and shall not thereafter be permitted to question the correctness of his list as finally fixed by the County Commission except on appeal to the Circuit Court. This meeting is limited to questions of property values only and questions as to classification or consolidation cannot be considered or acted on at this meeting.