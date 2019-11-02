It is with sadness that I say goodbye to my Chamber family but I know that I have left the Chamber in good hands. Peg, Kip, Joe and Denise who have worked with me are dedicated to the Chamber and the community. I also know that Michelle Rotellini, who is my successor, will do the same great job she has been doing at United Way.
The Chamber has a great story to tell and the credit goes to the supportive membership, great volunteers, dedicated staff and an excellent Board of Directors. You have probably seen, in the newspaper and on television, the many ribbon cuttings and open houses of our local businesses and I hope that you remember that “buying local saves jobs” and I encourage you to support those businesses.
The Chamber’s success also can be attributed to the many partners it has throughout the community, i.e., the city and the county, Beckley Area Foundation and the Carter Foundation, Raleigh County Schools, Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, the Convention Bureau and the United Way to name a few.
While the Chamber provides many benefits to its business members and the community, I would like to highlight just a few.
• Legislative Advocacy – The Chamber is recognized as the voice of business at the local, state and national level. Strong grassroots action by members makes a difference in achieving results in government through business forum breakfasts, dialogue with legislators, the development of legislative issues and positions, meet the candidate forums and call to action issue alerts.
• Educational and Professional Development – Business members can develop their leadership and management skills and increase knowledge of business issues through seminars and training opportunities, as well as the Leadership Beckley program. They can also become involved and assist in the education of our children through the High School Symposium, Career Day, the Essay Reception, the Mentoring program, volunteer assistance in the Simulated Workplace program and through the development of the education issues and positions.
• Exposure and Publicity – Through the Chamber, business members can gain exposure to help make their company stand out and make a name for itself through targeted, effective and affordable advertising. The Chamber also has a referral program that promotes business members.
• Visibility – There are many opportunities for businesses to make business contact and network through monthly mixers, annual special events and new member receptions.
• Investing – Through community development, Chamber members have ample opportunity to influence the business climate and quality of life by working in the areas of community beautification, air service, retirement community efforts, the nursing shortage, representation on the MPO or other volunteer opportunities with the city and county.
When you invest in the Chamber, you are investing in the community and I have confidence that the good people of this area will continue to work to keep our community strong! Thank you for all the good years!
Your friend,
Ellen Taylor