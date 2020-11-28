Libby Hypes is up and runing again – this time as owner and operator of a new salon, Libby’s Hair and More, at 1255 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Crab Orchard.
And while the business may be new – it opened Thursday, Nov. 17 – Hypes is no stranger to the industry or the Raleigh County community.
Born and raised in Mullens, Hypes wasted no time after graduating from Mullens High School before getting started in the beauty industry. She enrolled in beauty school in 1991 when she was just 17, and graduated from Wyoming County Career and Technical School in 1992 ready to start her career.
She took a job in her hometown but quickly found her ambitions growing as she accepted an opportunity with Parkways Studio, a photography company in Pennsylvania. That job allowed her an opportunity to hone her craft while traveling the United States.
Hypes dreamed of owning her own salon, however, and six years later she opened Libby’s Hair and Tanning on Harper Road. She grew her business over the next 12 years while continuing her education. In 2010 she purchased property in Daniels with hope of further growth in a new location.
She said that dream was dashed, however, due to permit problems with the Environmental Protectional Agency.
“That’s what happened to Libby’s Hair and Tanning, really,” she continued, explaining she was forced to shut down her business. “The bank took basically everything.”
Rather than try again, in 2012, Hypes began renting a booth at NVU Kutz and Styles on Johnstown Road where she remained until March, when Covid-19 shuttered the business – first temporarily, then permanently.
But after four months of unemployment, she said she knew she had to do something.
That’s when she decided to give her dreams another shot.
“When the coronavirus shut everything down, I knew I had to work somewhere and that’s how I found this building in Crab Orchard,” she explained. “I’m starting small because I’m nervous about doing it during a pandemic but I know my clientele will support me.”
Although fears remain, she said she is driven by determination and purpose,
“It’s hard to control the world,” she said, “but this time, I just started over completely and just keep reminding my clients to pull their face masks up along the way.”
Currently, Hypes specializes in full salon services including hair cuts, color, highlights, full body waxing, lash and eyebrow tinting. She also offers Brazilian Blowouts, seamless hair extensions, LASH beLONG eyelash extensions and hair replacement. She is also a certified instructor of each.
Currently her most popular service is the Brazilian Blowout, a service that smooths hair and improves its condition by creating a protective protein layer around the hair shaft to eliminate frizz and smooth the cuticle. She said it works on all hair types and you get to enjoy the benefits for up to 12 weeks.
“Brazilian Blowouts are the big thing right now,” she said. “It’s especially great for the more humid months because it keeps your hair from being frizzy. It’s currently the No. 1 smoothing system in the world.”
Hypes said she has seen an outpouring of love from her clients since reopening.
“I’ve been slammed,” she said, explaining due to the demand, she is considering cosmetologists and estheticians.
Libby’s Hair and More is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those interested in appointments or employment are asked to call 302-640-8347.