It happens from time to time.
He’ll recognize someone’s shirt or hat and strike up a conversation.
“It’s kind of a neat thing to approach people,” Nicholas Tankersley said.
He admits it’s a rarity, though. Usually, when Tankersley sees someone sporting one of his hats or T-shirts, he’s with friends or family or anyone a little more comfortable serving as a cheerleader.
“I prefer to stay behind the scenes,” he said with a shy smile and shrug of the shoulders.
Tankersley has kept a pretty low profile since launching Lost Appalachia Trading Co. online in 2017.
It’s not difficult to lay low when you operate out of a 14-by-20-foot building.
But Tankersley left his days of laying low – as well as the tiny storage building – in the rearview mirror when he opened the Lost Appalachia storefront in Fayetteville in late August.
● ● ●
It might be difficult to believe it now, but a career as a graphic designer wasn’t always on the 34-year-old Daniels resident’s radar.
After graduating from Shady Spring High School in 2005, Tankersley received a degree in engineering from Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va.
But after he finished college, life, as it tends to do, took him in a different direction.
“I kind of got sidetracked,” he said with a laugh. “I just started exploring art as a side gig and found a bit of success, mostly in T-shirt design.”
In the beginning, he submitted his Appalachian-inspired designs to a loyalty-based website that used his work just for shirts, but the site soon began contacting him with other opportunities.
“It just kind of grew from there,” he said, explaining he continued working along the same model, licensing his work to various companies for use on their products.
He stayed busy, operating under the name NDTank, offering brand, logo and poster work for a variety of businesses, music festivals and even bands such as Wilco and, more recently, the Zac Brown Band.
But though he enjoyed seeing his designs on the products he licensed to those loyalty-based websites, he said he wasn’t always happy with the quality of the product or the printing.
“I had played around with the idea of creating my own brand that would allow me to have more control of that,” he said. “A brand where I could work directly with the manufacturers and the printing and make sure that the quality was there.”
It was just an idea though.
Until it wasn’t.
That unofficially happened sometime in 2016. That’s also the year his design was chosen as the winner for the official Bridge Day poster.
So, on the third Saturday of October, Tankersley gathered a few different shirts and pennants to go along with his posters and set up shop alongside other vendors selling their wares at Bridge Day.
“It wasn’t really a brand at that time, but that was kind of the start,” he said.
● ● ●
A lone wolf serves as the logo and unofficial mascot of sorts for Lost Appalachia and can be seen on many items across the website and now on the tags in the store.
“I spend a lot of time in the woods so that’s certainly a big part of the inspiration for the brand,” Tankersley said. “And the history and culture (of the region), too. Old mining towns and things around the areas are things I like to see.
“That’s where the ‘Lost’ part of the name comes into play.”
Tankersley said he is drawn to represent places, communities and animals — the wolf — that have disappeared from the region. But he’s found that it’s the name also attracts and represents people who find themselves displaced as well.
“We’ve shipped items everywhere,” he said. “Alaska, Hawaii. There’s apparently lots of lost West Virginians out there.”
It’s not just Appalachia of yesteryear, though.
“I love exploring old roads and going to live music like Mountain Stage and things like that,” he said. “Things that are really positive aspects of the area are things I just want to share.”
Tankersley offers his Appalachian-inspired designs on everything from key chains, pennants, stickers and posters, to hats and bandanas, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and even drinkware.
In fact, Tankersley has had a difficult time keeping Lost Appalachia mugs in stock since he partnered with the popular West Virginia-based Fiestaware.
“We’ve had several runs of the mugs and we’re getting ready to do some more,” he said of the cup that features his popular “West Virginia Sunrise” design.
Tankersley said partnering with West Virginia and Appalachia-based companies like the popular Fiestaware, which is based in Newell, W.Va., is the reason he started the brand.
“It’s important to me to source within the region when I can,” he said, adding the majority of his printing comes from Pennsylvania, though he would like to move it even closer to home.
Much closer.
There’s enough space in the back of his new storefront, located beneath Lafayette Flats vacation rentals in downtown Fayetteville, but if the time comes to move printing closer, he’s thinking somewhere else in town.
But he’s going to take his time, as he said moving out of the storage building into his new space is a big enough step for now.
And he said he’s in the perfect place for his new adventure.
“Last summer I saw that this space was available in downtown Fayetteville and I guess in my mind, it seemed if I was going to establish a home for the brand, it always made the most sense to do it in the New River Gorge,” he said.
It took a little longer than planned, as he originally shot for a spring opening, but he and his family built everything in the store — shelving, tables and sliding doors — themselves.
Tankersley will still ship to online shoppers, but he’ll now grab inventory neatly stored on spacious shelving in the rear of the store, walk out the back door and step directly into the parking lot of the Fayetteville Post Office.
And even his design work will be done from his Fayetteville studio, located in the back of the shop.
That’s where he worked on Lost Appalachia’s new fall line.
“It’s a river rat,” he confirms with a laugh, showing the rough sketch and completed design of a rat that is “Headin’ to the River.”
● ● ●
Tankersley said he’s excited, and a little nervous, to see what the future brings for Lost Appalachia.
“I hope to keep the doors open,” he said, only half-joking. “I hope to become part of the community and downtown community and I hope to be part of people coming in and visiting.”
And now that the doors are officially open, Tankersley said he knows his days of hiding out are over.
“I just want to get people to come see it in person,” he said. “I’m excited to see where it’s going to go.”
