CHARLESTON – West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers has been named chairman of the Lotto America Product Group, the Multi-State Lottery Association announced.
MUSL is a nonprofit association that assists its member lotteries in multi-jurisdictional game development. There are currently 38 member lotteries in the organization.
Myers previously served as vice chair of the group and will serve a one-year term as chairman after earning the appointment via nomination from the preceding chair, Rollo Redburn of the Oklahoma Lottery (recently retired). The 13 lottery directors who serve on the Lotto America Product Group then approved the nomination.
Lotto America launched in November 2017, shortly after Mega Millions rose in price point to $2 per play. Lotto America is one of the few multi-jurisdictional draw games with a rolling jackpot that is just $1 per play — a unique price point for a lottery’s draw game portfolio.
Lotto America is available to play in 13 states, including West Virginia. To play, simply select five numbers ranging from 1-52 on the red balls, and one number ranging from 1-10 for the Lotto America Star Ball ®.