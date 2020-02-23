Sponsors providing free admission to Concours d'Elegance

white sulphur springs — Thanks to financial gifts to cover the cost of admission by two sponsors — Greenbrier Automotive Group and Hagerty — patrons will have the opportunity to attend the featured Concours at The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance free of charge on Sunday, May 3.
“We wanted to provide the opportunity for more people to see these amazing collector cars that are some of the finest in the world, and these two great sponsors stepped forward and made that possible,” said Cam Huffman, a member of the Steering Committee for The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. “We are extremely grateful for their contributions, and we look forward to seeing a big crowd at America’s Resort throughout the entire weekend of The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance.”
Registration is required for the complimentary tickets and can be completed online at GreenbrierConcours.com. Registered guests will need only display proper identification at the entrance to gain admission.
“We will allow registration at the entrance on the day of the event, but to avoid any wait, patrons should register now,” said Huffman. “If you’re interested in coming, there’s no reason not to go ahead and sign up and be prepared.”
Now in its third year, The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance has grown to become one of the most anticipated and talked-about automobile events on the East Coast. The annual showcase is a celebration of the automobile and its rich tradition at The Greenbrier.
This year’s event will begin on Friday, May 1, with the Summit Drive, which allows car enthusiasts the opportunity to experience West Virginia’s incredible mountain roads with a spirited drive to Cass Scenic Railroad State Park. Drivers will enjoy a brunch at the exclusive Summit Lodge at The Greenbrier Sporting Club before hitting the road. Upon arrival at Cass, drivers will take a ride up the mountain in a vintage steam engine, before returning to The Greenbrier via a different route.
That same evening, car owners, judges and car enthusiasts will gather at Kate’s Mountain Lodge for the official Welcome Reception.
The schedule for Saturday, May 2, features Cars & Cocktails by Smooth Ambler Spirits, a show giving car owners of all types an opportunity to gather on The Greenbrier’s famed golf courses and enjoy beautiful cars, fine spirits from Smooth Ambler and fellowship. The cost to enter a car is $25, and admission is free to anybody who wants to come view these incredible automobiles.
Later that evening, the Charitable Dinner will feature cuisine from the world-renowned chefs at America’s Resort, as well as entertainment and an opportunity to raise funds for The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance featured charities — the AACA Library and Research Center and the Mountaineer Autism Project.
The featured event, the concours, takes place on Sunday, May 3, when more than 100 collector cars and motorcycles from around the world gather in and around The Greenbrier’s iconic front circle. These cars are judged by a carefully selected panel of automotive experts, with awards handed out at the end of the day.
“Sunday has always been an exciting day, and opening it up with free admission will only add to the atmosphere,” said Huffman. “The cars that are on display will be unlike anything you will find at any other show in the area. If you like cars and motorcycles, you don’t want to miss it.”
To learn more about The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance or to register to take part in any of the events, visit GreenbrierConcours.com.