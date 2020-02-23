Sponsors providing free admission to Concours d'Elegance

David LeHottan and David Nierle talk cars between LeHottan’s 1935 Auburn Boattail Speedster and 1958 fuel-injected Corvette at Kate’s Mountain Lodge for the Friday kick-off of The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance. Vintage and specialty vehicles arrived at The Greenbrier for the three-day event which features rare and vintage automobiles from around the world. For those interested in seeing 100 of the finest collector cars in the United States here on display to be judged, entry to the grounds for today's Car Club Day is free. Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance is $50. Today's Car Club Day will take place on the showfield rain or shine. Sunday’s Concours d’Elegance will be moved inside The Greenbrier in the event of bad weather. Check the website, as well as The Greenbrier’s social media pages, for the latest updates on locations. All events will be held regardless of weather.