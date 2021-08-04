Sonic to return to Beckley

Sonic has applied for a building permit at the former Bojangles location, officials of Beckley Code Enforcement confirmed on Tuesday.
Sonic — a retro-themed fast food restaurant — has applied for a building permit at 1910 Harper Road, Beckley, city officials verified in an email.
The move to Harper Road will mark the fast food chain’s second venture into Beckley.
In 2007, the national fast food chain opened on Robert C. Byrd Drive.
At the time, Sonic and Beckley Plaza entered into a dispute over an easement.
Former Chief Code Enforcement Officer Bob Cannon reported that Sonic’s property had met all parking requirement, but the plan had been presented with the understanding the new business had an easement into the parking lot owned by Harvey’s Inc.
But Harvey’s disagreed and consequently erected a fence to prevent the Sonic property from sharing the parking lot.
The fence — though it is on Harvey’s property and was, according to Cannon, legally placed there — created a traffic flow problem on Industrial Drive.
The first Sonic restaurant had closed by 2014, which was also when the East Beckley Bypass was being constructed.
In January 2020, Kristee Montgomery of Appalachian Cannabis Company, the first CBD dispensary in West Virginia, was planning to move her company into the Bojangles property on Harper Road, which was vacated in early December 2019, county officials reported then.
New River Gorge Regional Development Authority Executive Director Jina Belcher said on Tuesday that Appalachian Cannabis Company did not move into the building because a permit was denied.