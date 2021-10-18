Because of the current legislative special session running into this week, two stops on the Coal Communities Workgroup’s listening tour are being rescheduled.
The stops were Tuesday at the Marshall County Fairgrounds in Moundsville and at the Shack Neighborhood House in Pursglove.
Two other dates for Logan County (Monday, Oct. 25, at Word of Church gymnasium) and Raleigh County (Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Woodrow Wilson High School cafeteria) will go on as scheduled.
The workgroup’s goal is to go into communities and talk with local residents as well as local community and business leaders, to determine what our coal communities specifically need to succeed and what tools are already available.