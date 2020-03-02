Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul announced a new final rule, modernizing an agency disability rule that was introduced in 1978 and has remained unchanged.
The new regulation, “Removing the Inability to Communicate in English as an Education Category,” updates a disability rule that was more than 40 years old. This final rule has been in the works for years and updates a policy that makes the inability to communicate in English a factor in awarding disability benefits.
“It is important that we have an up-to-date disability program,” Commissioner Saul said. “The workforce and work opportunities have changed and outdated regulations need to be revised to reflect today’s world.”
A successful disability system must evolve and support the right decision as early in the process as possible, Saul said, and Social Security’s disability rules must reflect current medicine and the evolution of work.
Social Security must consider education to determine if someone’s medical condition prevents work, but research shows the inability to communicate in English is no longer a good measure of educational attainment or the ability to engage in work. This rule is another step in the agency’s efforts to modernize its disability programs.
In 2015, Social Security’s inspector general recommended that the agency evaluate the appropriateness of this policy. Saul said Social Security owes it to the public to ensure that its disability programs continue to reflect the modern workplace. This rule also supports the administration’s longstanding focus of recognizing that individuals with disabilities can remain in the workforce.
The rule will be effective on April 27.