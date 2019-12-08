Starting Jan. 8, 2020, Social Security offices nationwide will be open to the public on Wednesday afternoons, Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul announced.
Currently, field offices are generally open to the public from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays with typical field office hours from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on other weekdays. This change restores Wednesday hours that were last in place in late 2012.
“I don’t want someone to come to our office at 2:30 on a Wednesday only to find our doors closed,” Saul said.
Saul also said the agency is hiring 1,100 front-line employees to provide service on the agency’s national 800 number and in its processing centers. The agency is adding 100 processing center employees and approximately 500 new tele-service representatives for the 800 number. An additional 500 hires for the 800 number will take place later in 2020, according to the release.
“Improving service is my top priority. Increasing full public service hours at our nationwide network of more than 1,200 field offices is the right thing to do and will provide additional access,” Saul said. “The hiring of a thousand new employees to provide service through our National 800 Number and an additional 100 hires to process people’s Social Security benefits at our processing centers around the country are steps in the right direction in our mission to greatly improve the service we provide.”
Saul added that while the agency continues to improve both access to and experience with its services, most Social Security services do not require an office visit. People may create a My Social Security account at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Through their personal Social Security accounts, people can check personal information and conduct business with Social Security. If they already receive Social Security benefits, they can start or change direct deposit online, and if they need proof of their benefits, they can print or download a Benefit Verification Letter from their account.
People not yet receiving benefits can use their online account to get a personalized Social Security Statement, which provides earnings history information as well as estimates of future benefits. Currently, residents in 40 states and the District of Columbia may request a replacement Social Security card online if they meet certain requirements. The portal also includes a retirement calculator and links to information about other online services, such as applications for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits.
Many Social Security services are also available by dialing toll-free 800-772-1213. People who are deaf or hard of hearing may call Social Security’s TTY number at 800-325-0778.