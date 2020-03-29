The inspector general of Social Security, Gail S. Ennis, is warning the public about fraudulent letters threatening suspension of Social Security benefits due to COVID-19 or coronavirus-related office closures. The Social Security Administration will not suspend or discontinue benefits because its offices are closed.
Some Social Security beneficiaries have received letters through the U.S. Mail stating their payments will be suspended or discontinued unless they call a phone number referenced in the letter. Scammers may then mislead beneficiaries into providing personal information or payment via retail gift cards, wire transfers, internet currency, or by mailing cash, to maintain regular benefit payments.
If you receive a letter, text, call or email that you believe to be suspicious, about your Social Security number, account or payments, hang up or do not respond. Report Social Security scams using the dedicated online form at https://oig.ssa.gov.