On Wednesday, July 1, Ben Franklin, a craft and variety store at 115 W. Maple Lane in Fayetteville, celebrated its 65th anniversary – a milestone that proves the value of small-town nostalgia and shows the affirmative impact that an owner-to-customer relationship can have on the community.
Ben Franklin, named for the Founding Father’s saying “A penny saved is a penny earned,” is a chain of five and dime arts and crafts stores (and possibly the first retail franchise, starting in 1927) that are found primarily in small towns scattered across the United States.
The stores are organized using a franchise system, with individual stores owned by independent proprietors.
At Ben Franklin’s height, the chain had 2,500 stores nationwide; however, now, fewer than 200 remain in the U.S.
Fayetteville’s Ben Franklin is the franchise’s only surviving store in West Virginia.
Michael Rahall, 60, a second-generation owner who now runs the store with his wife Donna, 59, remembers his parents, Lewis and Elaine Rahall, buying out the empty showroom on Maple Lane in 1955.
He was 5 years old at the time.
According to Rahall, his father had relatives who also owned a Ben Franklin and encouraged him to open a store of his own.
“Being merchants is in our heritage,” he explained, adding that both his maternal and paternal grandfathers were pack peddlers in the coalfields.
“It’s what they grew up with and all they knew.”
As a child and teenager, Rahall helped in the store some but did not come into ownership until 1984. He, his wife and his parents worked together for a long time before the responsibility solely fell on him and Donna.
Rahall, stating that the store’s longevity and sentimental atmosphere “makes a big difference,” attributes his store’s six decades of success to all the supportive and loyal customers who understand the charm Ben Franklin adds to Fayetteville.
“It is what it is, and we are what we are,” Rahall said. “We appreciate our community. We have customers from all over and that part is very rewarding.
“We have been in the middle of town for 65 years, so people have grown up with us,” he said. “We have had a number of customers come in and say ‘I remember coming in here with my grandma’ or with their moms, or whomever. We know our people and they know us.”
The owner also said the store’s variety of merchandise and good customer service has helped them endure the times.
“When my parents opened the store, they were very limited and only had enough merchandise to put on the shelves. Part of surviving is having an inventory and good merchandise.”
He listed the store’s fabric selection, custom framing department with two experienced framers and dollar-priced goods as high selling points.
The general store also offers Amish bulk foods, jellies, jams, flowers, crafts, groceries and an old country gift shop overflowing with Mountaineer paraphernalia.
Although, Ben Franklin and the Rahall family have a large communal following, the store’s biggest fight has been competing with the area’s larger retailers.
“In order to survive these days as an independent retailer with all the chains, we had to be changing constantly from the day we first opened as a five and ten cent store, to now where we have a little bit of everything. We try to buy right and have whatever those other bigger stores don’t.”
Rahall said that since 1955, Fayetteville has seen several stores such as Heck’s, Walmart, Kmart, Family Dollar and the Dollar Store come and go, but Ben Franklin has always remained a constant on Maple Lane.
To celebrate the anniversary, Ben Franklin offered discounts and other specials throughout the store on Wednesday and the Rahalls also showed their appreciation to their customers by hosting a giveaway on Facebook.
Anyone over the age of 18 was able to enter the giveaway by liking the store’s Facebook page, sharing the post and tagging a few friends.
Wednesday night, the store announced the ten individuals who had won a $65 gift certificate to use in the store.
The Facebook post was filled with comments not only from the happy winners but also from supportive community members and friends, giving their congratulations.
“We work hard and are here all the time, so for us to have made it this long is very rewarding,” Rahall shared.
“People are always telling us stories about how these old stores aren’t like they used to be. We are proud of what we have accomplished here. It becomes more difficult every day for small businesses to survive and it’s a tough game sometimes.”