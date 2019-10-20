SLS celebrates new era

It’s a new chapter for SLS Land & Energy Development.
The company has a new president – Sarah Smith, who is taking over for her father, Greg.
It has a new office in Beckley after SLS and ESI Services combined under the SLS name earlier this year.
And it has a new look after adopting a brand refresh.
“In 2018, SLS celebrated 40 years in business. This year, the company has continued to grow and expand,” Sarah Smith said. “It’s an exciting time for the company, and it’s only going to get better.”
Since 1978, SLS has been providing dependable surveying, engineering, aerial mapping and 3D scanning services.
“Sarah grew up with this company and watched it evolve,” Greg Smith said. “She’s worked with SLS for years, and she knows it as well as anyone. I’m proud to hand my title over to my daughter, and I know she’ll take this company to new heights.”
During her time as executive vice president, SLS was one of the first West Virginia-based business to offer an elite fleet of mapping and OGI – or thermal imaging – drones. The sleek, lightweight, durable OGI system is equipped with an elite camera and sensors that deliver high-definition imaging. Its mapping drones, meanwhile, deliver data directly to cloud-based storage. Those numbers create measurements, share annotations and compare maps with drawings and schedules.
The company also has a sleek, new logo, which was first implemented in August. It’s a clean, contemporary brand that demonstrates SLS’s ties to the Mountain State, an upward direction and an array of services that stretch from land to sky.
“This is a time of wonderful change for SLS, so it made sense to revamp the brand,” Sarah Smith said. “And taking on a new role has been an honor. I love the SLS family, and we’re going to do great things.”