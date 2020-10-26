NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, Nov. 11, Shoney’s will say thank you to veterans, with a free all you care to eat, freshly prepared breakfast bar from opening until 11 a.m.
Shoney’s will treat service members to scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.
Shoney’s Veterans Day offer is dine-in only with no purchase required; however, coffee and beverages will be offered at regular cost. There is a limit of one breakfast bar per military member, and proof of military service is highly recommended.