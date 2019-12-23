The New River Valley Sheep & Goat Club wants to help offer the gift of community this season.
Whether you raise it, help keep it healthy, use the fiber or milk or appreciate work well done by local farmers and artisans, they want to support you.
The club is a network of over 200 farms in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Members understand the value of sheep and goats to the economic health and agricultural diversity of communities, as well as responsibility to educate the general public regarding issues related to farming, working with animals, and rural economic development.
Members believe agriculture and livestock are good for the community and the world. Club members recently raised funds to donate over 15 goats to an international giving group to support families in developing countries.
For more information about the the club, visit www.nrvsheepandgoatclub.com, Facebook @sheepgoatclub or call 540-239-4720.