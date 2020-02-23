Rural hospitals and their impact on communities

Infobox #1
West Virginia hospital facts
· 69 hospitals in the state (31 are acute care hospitals and 21 are critical access)
· 61 percent are nonprofit where any profits must be reinvested in achieving the hospital's mission
· 25 percent are for-profit which are investor owned and report to a corporate board of directors
· 12 percent are government owned
Source: West Virginia Hospital Association
SIDEBAR 2:
TRAVEL NURSES
· Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital
CEO Rocco Massey says using travel nurses is much more expensive than using a traditional in-house nursing staff. The hospital is currently utilizing 25 travel nurses. These nurses typically take on 13-week assignments and then move on to another hospital, Massey said.
· Raleigh General Hospital
RGH is currently using 20 travel nurses. RGH needs 10 full-time Registered Nurses, CEO Matt Roberts says.
· Plateau Medical Center
PMC says they have not used any agency nurses in 20-plus years.
“We have been very fortunate to build a solid team at PMC with many long-term, loyal employees,” Director of Marketing Tammie Miller says.
· Greenbrier Valley Medical Center says they occasionally use travel nurses when needed but did not provide an exact number.
Residents in rural areas are statistically proven to live in poorer health and have less access to adequate medical treatment than urban areas of the country.
For instance, 13 counties in West Virginia do not have a hospital, forcing residents to travel for emergency medical care.
But what some people don’t realize is that hospital administration in the 42 West Virginia counties that have an emergency medical facility are confronted with unique challenges to keep these locations up and running.
Issues like difficulties recruiting doctors and nurses to work in rural areas, opioid and drug addiction and a heavy load of Medicaid and Medicare patients can make it challenging for hospitals to survive.
In September 2019, Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling closed its doors after operating at a more than $37 million operating loss in the two years prior.
Ohio Valley Medical Center had been a community staple for over 100 years.
Officials said the closing was “unwanted” but couldn’t be avoided.
In January 2020, Thomas Health System, which runs Thomas Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy seeking protection for its long-term debt.
And then just this past Tuesday, Fairmont Regional Medical Center CEO Bob Adcock notified more than 600 employees that the 207-bed hospital would close in 60 days. The Fairmont hospital, which had lost $19 million over the past three years, is owned by California-based Alecto Healthcare, which also owned the Wheeling hospital.
According to Adcok's Tuesday’s press release, Alecto was having a difficult time recruiting doctors, faced “vigorous competition from larger health systems for patients and physicians,” experienced declining patient volumes and had trouble qualifying as a critical access hospital which has hurt its Medicare reimbursement rates. Alecto also said it was experiencing decreasing reimbursement from all payors, increasing operating costs and an aging facility.
These problems aren’t localized to the Mountain State though.
Rural hospitals all over America are struggling.
In Missouri, for example, Pinnacle Regional Hospital closed in January leaving residents scrambling.
A patient named Thomas Talent made an appointment at Pinnacle Regional Hospital prior to the closure.
He drove close to an hour to attend the scheduled appointment unaware that the hospital closed abruptly the day before.
“It’s a long drive for us and nobody let us know anything,” Talent told the local radio station KCUR 89.3.
Talent said he discovered the closing via a sign posted on the door which directed patients to call 911 for a medical emergency, the radio station said.
In a statement, Pinnacle Regional Hospital said the cost of bringing the hospital up to state regulations was too high.
Back in West Virginia, the Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant announced last month that it was cutting 53 full-time jobs and ending obstetrics services.
Last June, Princeton Community Hospital Association signed an agreement to acquire Bluefield Regional Medical Center.
At risk of closing
When a rural hospital closes, it rarely re-opens, leaving patients with a longer drive for emergency care and fewer jobs in its local community.
According to the National Rural Health Association (NRHA), 46 percent of rural hospitals are currently operating at a financial loss.
This number is up 36 percent from five years ago.
Also, 121 rural hospitals have closed since 2010.
The NRHA says another 673, or one-third of U.S. rural hospitals, are currently at risk of closing.
While many rural hospitals are operating in the red or on very thin margins, some southern West Virginia hospitals say they are doing fine and aren’t in danger of closing.
“We’re fine from an economic standpoint,” Raleigh General Hospital’s Chief Operating Officer Matt Roberts told The Register-Herald earlier this month.
Roberts says Raleigh General, which employs a little over 1,100 people, is by no means bleeding money.
They’re “perfectly fine to continue to provide services and grow,” Roberts said.
Roberts says his facility is always exploring new ways to offer additional services so residents do not have to travel out of town for medical care.
The Level 3 Trauma Center just invested $3 million in new hospital equipment.
“We put a lot of our money back into the facility in upgrades and new equipment,” Roberts said. “We’re always looking at what we can bring to the community.”
Roberts says having a corporate resource has helped RGH be successful.
The hospital is owned by the conglomerate Life Point Health, which operates 89 facilities in 30 states.
“We get a lot of support from them on how we do things in a rural area to better weather the storm than a freestanding hospital,” said Roberts.
Beckley’s Appalachian Regional Hospital (ARH) Chief Operating Officer Rocco Massey says his hospital is also “very fortunate” to be part of a large health care system.
“Unlike the small, freestanding rural community hospital, we are fortunate to be a part of a very strong system. One hospital may be down, but the others are more than accounting for that,” Massey said.
In the wake of rural hospital trouble around the country, Massey says his facility shouldn’t have any trouble offering the services they’ve provided the community for years.
“The history of Appalachian Regional Hospital has been really long-enduring,” Massey said.
ARH-Beckley first opened its doors in 1958 with John L. Lewis and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt present at the opening ceremony.
“We’re also the nonprofit organization in our region, so that has our focus a little bit different than perhaps others,” said Massey.
“It’s not that we don’t want to make a profit; we need to make one in order to invest back into the community,” Massey said. “Profits are generated back into our community rather than to stockholders or shareholders across the nation.”
When asked about its financial standing, officials at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center did not specify how it is faring financially.
The hospital’s director of marketing, Kim Estep, instead said in a statement that they “are careful to align our resources with the services most needed, such as diagnostic and emergency care.”
“We provide our patients with quality, compassionate care and work to be the health care provider of choice," the statement read. "The quality of our care is recognized with 4 stars on Hospital Compare."
According to Estep, Greenbrier Valley Medical Center’s chief operating officer recently left, and it is operating with an interim CEO.
Plateau Medical Center’s Chief Operating Officer Chris Howe also recently left.
A hospital spokesman says the facility is focused on remaining a “strong health care resource” in the area.
PMC is amid a $19.6 million renovation.
Challenges
While local hospital officials say they are chugging along, they are faced with unique challenges.
Recruiting physicians and nurses is an ongoing issue.
“One challenge we have is recruiting new specialist physicians and employees to our smaller community. The shift to more care being delivered on an outpatient basis is challenging for us as it is for all hospitals,” said Greenbrier Valley Medical Center’s Marketing Director Kim Estep.
“Our community needs more primary care providers as more of our population is 65-plus, which means there is a greater incidence of chronic disease to be managed.”
The statewide nursing shortage has also been problematic.
RGH, Beckley-ARH and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center employ travel nurses to fill the gaps in their workforce when needed.
“We struggle at times to find nurses,” said RGH’s CEO Matt Roberts. “The nursing shortage is impacting all hospitals in West Virginia and southern West Virginia especially,”
Another challenge is the ongoing opioid and drug problem in southern West Virginia, Roberts said.
“We have patients with addictions who come in every day. We have to work with them to get them to a better place,” he said. “It’s one of the biggest challenges we face.”
Beckley-ARH’s CEO Massey says he regularly deals with three big challenges.
“Not in any particular order, all three keep me up at night,” Massey said. “One is most definitely the nursing shortage – it’s a supply problem, it’s not a demand problem.”
The second, he said, is his hospital demographics. Things like drug addiction, the opioid crisis, obesity, and tobacco usage, in which his area is statistically ranked high.
“Look where southern West Virginia and some of the counties rank nationally on things like obesity and tobacco abuses, and diabetes and a sedentary lifestyle,” Massey said. “We have such a high prevalence of lung disease and a very high prevalence of cardiovascular disease. You roll all that up and it’s a big task to take on.”
Massey added, “But I’ll say it again, we’ve been doing that since 1958 and we’ve been providing a great service and have every intention to continue to do so.”
The third issue is a very large percentage of government payers, he says.
A strain
“This hospital has a very large percentage of government payers,” Massey said. “What makes that extremely challenging is the reimbursement doesn’t even cover the cost that it takes us to provide the care.”
Joe Letnaunchyn, president and chief operating officer of the West Virginia Hospital Association, says the combination of Medicaid, Medicare and Public Employees Insurance Agency make up 70 to 75 percent of the mix of patients who visit southern West Virginia hospitals.
“When you look at the rural hospitals in the southern part of the state, if you go back two to three years when we had the closures of several coal mines, that caused the start of what turned into a ripple effect impacting the hospitals – that impacted our patient mix,” Letnaunchyn told The Register-Herald.
When these coal mines closed, the state lost many private insurance payers, creating, he said, a financial struggle for some West Virginia hospitals – especially in southern West Virginia.
"All three are designated as public payers and they pay us below the cost of providing care," Letnaunchyn said.
“We have no ability to negotiate rates that pay below cost,” he added.
Letnaunchyn said hospitals are then left with uninsured and self-insured payers.
“The only place we have a chance to get payments close to cost or above cost is in the commercial payer arena,” he said.
He says this is one of the biggest issues rural hospitals in West Virginia face.
Recent data indicates that West Virginia hospitals expended about $180 million in uncompensated care and $574 million in payments below the cost of services in 2018, according to Letnaunchyn.
“It puts financial pressure on the hospital and CEO to decide how they provide services, what services they can continue to provide,” he says.
They’re then left with the challenge of finding ways to generate additional revenue, he added.
Vital role
Tony Gregory, vice president of legislative affairs for the West Virginia Hospital Association, says that despite small, rural hospitals being pressured by a lot of additional factors, many are getting the job done.
Gregory said rising costs of pharmaceutical supplies, labor and insurance are placing real strains on the ability to balance an operating budget for many of these hospitals.
“There are other operational pressures that our hospitals are dealing with,” he said. “But even with the challenges we’re facing as an industry, we’re still among the top (employers) in West Virginia, which speaks to the resiliency to our hospitals and the commitment they have to provide access to care and drive their local economies.”
Gregory said the state’s hospitals combined are one of the largest employers in West Virginia with nearly 46,000 employees.
In addition, hospitals generate about $10.5 billion in the state’s economy annually, according to the West Virginia Hospital Association.
At Raleigh General Hospital, CEO Roberts says they gave $10.2 million to charity and uncompensated care in 2018 and spent just under $1 million in community benefit programs.
They’re still calculating last year’s figures, but hospital spokesman Cheryl Mitcham says they likely surpassed that number in 2019.
They also spent $6.2 million in taxes.
“I think we’re the largest tax base in the city,” Roberts said. “We pay a tremendous amount in taxes.”