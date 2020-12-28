Roma Pizza and Grill trying to stay afloat after road closure

In January, Diness Lamichhane took a chance and revived a restaurant at 113 Main St. in Beckley.
On Monday, he announced that his business is for sale, mainly due to a four-month road closure that reduced his business, Roma Pizza and Grill, to $100 a day for months.
"That put a knife in our heart," Lamichhane said Monday, of the four-month closure. "When we first started, our business was doing good."
He said that when the road closed, "It was all done. When the road closed, the map would say we're on Main Street. The road is closed. A lot of people, they don't like to walk around, and there's no parking."
There is no convenient parking near the restaurant, he explained.
City officials closed a section of Main Street between South Fayette and North Kanawha streets on June 24 for public safety, after the roof of a building owned by Walton's Bonding caved in around 3:30 a.m. Nobody was injured in the roof collapse, but the recently renovated New Law Office, which was adjacent to the Walton building, was damaged.
Both buildings were demolished, and the nearby Wells Fargo building was damaged. The street was reopened in early November, but Lamicchane said the damage had been done to his business.
"I'm still trying to help the business," he said Monday. "I'm still putting money from my pocket.
"I'm trying, but like I said, it's not doing so good. That's why I put it on sale, but I'm not going to shut it down."
Some Council members have expressed concerns that additional downtown buildings are at risk of collapse, due to age and neglect.
Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday that, in an effort to stop similar situations from developing, the city has advertised for professional structural engineering services to determine the structural stability of other downtown buildings, many of which are vacant.
"We will begin with the inspection of 14 vacant buildings, one of which is owned by the city," Rappold described the plan on Monday.
In 2019, Lamicchane bought the local restaurant, which offers New York-style pizza and other popular selections like stromboli, Buffalo wings, cheesy fries, fried mushrooms, subs, calzones, pasta and salads.
A twist is that Roma (https://www.romapizzagrillmenu.com) also serves a number of curry dishes.
From the "douby douby bread" — little balls of buttery, garlic pizza dough served with marinara — to the creamy tikka masala chicken, a core group of customers seemed to love the menu and the welcoming, cozy interior of the small dining area. They often stopped in to support the small restaurant, which also offers curbside service and delivery.
A previous owner had built the downtown eatery at the Main Street location, starting in 2018, on the ground floor of a building managed by Harper Rentals, a company owned by downtown businessman and property owner Matt Bickey, who has, in the past, been forced to close businesses, including The Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.
(The city eventually leased the theater to continue promoting an emerging arts scene and to prevent deterioration of the historic structure.)
Despite a popular menu, the previous owner of Roma had eventually decided to close the downtown business.
Roma had been stagnant for around a year when Lamicchane saw promise in the small storefront and took a chance.
"We opened in January, and we'd built our business by May," Lamichhane said. "It was good."
In April, he said, Roma and other local eateries were ordered closed by Gov. Jim Justice, due to the pandemic.
Still, Roma survived on curbside pickup and delivery.
"We shut down for two weeks because of the pandemic, and then we opened back," he said.
Just a few weeks after Roma reopened, the Walton building collapsed, forcing closure of Main Street.
"It was all done," he said. "We were back to $100 a day (in) business.
"After four months for the road to open, and now we are back to $300 a day, so it's bad right now."
Beckley Common Councilman Robert Dunlap, Ward III, an attorney and developer, and attorney and developer Stephen New, whose building was irreparably damaged when the Walton roof collapsed, have both called for city officials to form a plan that will require downtown building owners to keep their buildings maintained.
Some Council members have expressed concerns that the Walton building, which was damaged in the collapse, could eventually sustain irreparable water damage.
In August, Mayor Rappold and city treasurer Billie Trump announced that Beckley Code Enforcement had been expanded in a plan that had started more than three years earlier, with an office at the new Beckley Fire Department Station #3 and the hiring of four new enforcement officers. Previously, there had been only one.
Councilman Tom Sopher, Ward I, said Monday that, ultimately, the responsibility for taking care of dilapidated buildings lies with property owners.
"Code Enforcement could make periodic visits through town," he said. "They could ... say, 'Maybe you should look into fixing that,' and just point things out to people.
"It might not do any good, but it's a try," he added. "Some people like to follow the rules.
"It falls back on the property owner, though. It really does."
He added that some business owners may not have money to fix the problem, especially since many investors who buy downtown properties are buying old buildings and hoping that the investment pays off for them.
"So many people have bought properties and speculated on them," he explained. "We're hoping it will happen, of course."
Sopher said he does not believe the city is legally responsible if a building owner neglects a structure and the building falls.
"Code Enforcement can stop a job if somebody asks for a building permit to put a roof," he said, adding that existing structural deficits are not as easy for Code Enforcement to address.
Sopher said that the key is growing downtown into an area where businesses have a community that looks out for one another and shares customers. He said that he hopes WVU Tech officials continue partnering with the city and sharing ideas for promoting and marketing downtown.
"Maybe WVU Tech needs to reach out and say, 'We know we're here, but how can we make this better?'
"Maybe there has to be some way that Roma's can put a 10 percent coupon in all the students' hands," he said. "There's got to be a way.
"There needs to be a way. You've got to get some foot traffic happening."
He added that the city is erecting a statue of the late native songwriter and singer Bill Withers on Neville Street and "Cardinal Rising" at The Plaza greenspace, within several blocks. He believes people will travel between the two statues, which Sopher said will be "spectacular."
The destruction of buildings, through decay or demolition, is occurring in a federally designated historic region.
About 70 acres in downtown is listed as the Beckley Courthouse Square Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places.
In 2015, the Preservation Alliance of West Virginia (PAWV) declared the district among the most endangered historic resources in West Virginia, with PAWV spokesman David Sibray blaming "years of inappropriate alterations to contributing buildings in the district, which the State Historic Preservation Office concluded had threatened the district's integrity."
Sibray said the threat is the result of negligence by the Beckley Landmarks Commission, which enforces the historic construction code.
Sopher pointed out that, in Charleston and Lewisburg, property owners understand that they must abide by historic guidelines set by the U.S. Department of the Interior when they purchase a building in the historic district.
"When the property owner buys the building, they realize from day one that there's certain laws and rules they have to go by, just like if you go out to Glade Springs or a gated community, there's certain covenants you have to follow," said Sopher. "And that's what the Department of the Interior, who oversees all landmarks commissions for all the United States, that's what they're told to do.
"If you follow that, you're going to have a pretty cool-looking town," he continued, adding that federal grants are available to restore properties in designated historic districts.
"There's people you see that don't want to follow the rules and act like it's a joke," he said. "It's sad. It's sad as can be.
"That whole movement for historic restoration falls back on the property owner, and they have to want to do it," said Sopher.
Sopher said he was sad to hear that the road closure had harmed Roma business.
"I feel so sorry for them, and I understand the situation," he said. "Me, along with other Council members, had been pushing to get that road opened for them.
"It's hard enough to make it with the road open, and just the severity of trying to operate under Covid, and then you have no access to your front door.
"It's a killer."
The mayor on Monday encouraged Beckleyans to support local businesses, including Roma, especially in light of the pandemic.
"According to news stories, over 10,000 (restaurants) have already closed or are estimated to, before the pandemic subsides," said Rappold. "No doubt, the Main Street closure contributed to (Roma's) difficult situation, and that bothers me daily."
Rappold said he encourages everyone to place orders with area restaurants that depend on take-out customers in order to survive.