Paying attention to a declining rate of COVID-19 transmissions and the next phase of his slow-rolling plan to reopen the state’s economy, Gov. Jim Justice on Monday ticked off a number of new directives, perhaps the most consequential of which was allowing restaurants across West Virginia to offer indoor dining beginning May 21.
The governor has been cautious. While giving the go-ahead to restaurants – bars will remain closed – he put restrictions on owners: They must restrict seating to 50 percent of their capacity and follow other guidelines as spelled out in new rules.
The governor is also allowing for the opening of large retailers, state park lodges, campgrounds and some outdoor sporting activities.
The announcement signaled the start next Monday of Week 4 of his plan to come to the rescue of the state’s economy, especially small businesses which have been battered by the various closures and initial stay-at-home orders in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
As a consequence, state revenue collections have been taking a hit, too.
State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy has said the state could run a $500 million budget gap by the end of June – the end of the fiscal year. He said much of that, about $300 million, was caused by the state’s delayed income tax filing to July 15. The remaining $200 million is the anticipated loss of tax collections caused by the pandemic exerting its pressure on personal income and consumer sales.
Justice closed bars and restaurants – except for drive-throughs – on March 18. Two days later, he mandated the closure of West Virginia state park lodges and the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. On March 25, he closed all public and private schools.
It wasn’t long before all “nonessential businesses” across the state were buttoned up, all for the purpose of stopping the spread of the disease.
“West Virginians, you need to remain as focused as you possibly can,” Justice said in a Monday afternoon press release. “I would caution everyone, as we’re reopening, to surely wear a mask when you’re indoors and to do everything you can possibly do to wash your hands and maintain social distancing.
“As long as you continue to do what you’ve already done, we’ll be OK,” Justice said.
As of Monday afternoon, 64,165 lab results of COVID-19 tests have been reported by the Department of Health and Human Services, with 1,369 people testing positive; 57 people have died of the disease.
The state is trending well ahead of the nation with 3.57 percent of its citizens having been tested for the highly contagious disease. The U.S. rate is 2.71 percent. Similarly, the state’s positive test result rate of 2.13 percent is far better than the national rate of 14.71 percent. The state is also better on both metrics than any of its five bordering states.
In the U.S., the number of deaths passed the 80,000 mark Monday night, according to Johns Hopkins University; 1.35 million people are known to have been infected. Globally, the numbers were nearly 286,000 and 4.17 million.
Beginning Monday, May 18, and barring any unexpected spikes in the state’s comparatively low positive test rates for COVID-19, the next phase of the governor’s plan also allows large special retail stores, including mall anchor stores with separate outside entrances, to open. Malls, however, will remain closed.
Large retailers must follow a set of guidelines from the governor’s office, including limiting the number of customers in the store to no more than two per 1,000 square feet, controlling access points, increasing cleaning frequency and reducing touch points including doorknobs, switches, buttons and any point-of-sale equipment.
The governor is also giving large retailers permission to limit or deny access to fitting rooms.
Public seating areas, play areas and any other store locations at which individuals may congregate will be closed.
All employees will be screened before they begin their work shift with a temperature check and a series of medical questions. Managers can require employees to wear personal protective equipment “when appropriate,” the governor’s office states, with special considerations for those employees who come into contact with the general public.
The governor is also opening state-operated campgrounds, but only for in-state residents.
Justice is lifting his previous executive order requiring out-of-state residents visiting West Virginia for an extended period to quarantine for 14 days.
He said cabins and lodges operated by West Virginia State Parks will reopen Tuesday, May 26, the day after Memorial Day, but only to in-state residents.
Justice has given the go-ahead for guided fishing trips with two anglers and one guide per boat beginning Friday, May 15. He is also allowing for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system to open back up before Memorial Day, and allowing for outdoor recreational rentals for kayaks, bicycles, boats, rafts, canoes, ATVs and similar equipment, and outdoor motorsport and power sport racing with no spectators.
Discussions are underway about when to open whitewater rafting, but Justice said Monday he’s not comfortable doing that just yet.
“I want this industry up and going,” Justice said. “But our health experts are really concerned about putting 25 or 30 people in a bus, taking them down the river and to the rafts, and, while they’re in the rafts, you’ve got eight people and a guide jammed in together. All of that really concerns our medical people.
“I have to defer to our medical people as our experts,” Justice said. “I’ve asked the whitewater rafting people to work with them. As soon as we can get some kind of guidelines that everyone can live with and our medical experts feel are safe, we’ll move forward as quickly as we possibly can because I want it open for sure. But I don’t want it open if we’re going to grow the problem.”
Justice said he is targeting June 8 for the resumption of outdoor youth sports like softball and baseball – and perhaps soccer. For now, organized team activities for basketball and football remain prohibited.
Other restrictions on restaurants opening up are:
• Restaurants must ensure that there is at least six feet from seating to seating – indoors and outdoors.
• Party sizes must be limited to no more than six people.
• Customers must not be allowed to congregate in waiting areas.
• Contact between waiters and guests must be limited.
• Restaurants can offer dining only – no live music – and all restaurant-associated playgrounds shall remain closed.
• Where practical, restaurants must use a call-ahead reservation system.
• The use of nontouch or disposable paper menus is being strongly encouraged.
• Also being encouraged is the use of disposable containers and utensils.
• Drinks should be served in cans, bottles or disposable cups.
• Restaurants cannot offer self-serve salad bars or buffets in indoor or outdoor dining areas.
Phase 3 of the governor’s plan took effect Monday, permitting the opening of wellness facilities – gyms and fitness centers supervised by licensed professionals – and drive-in movie theaters.
The governor’s next press briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the state capitol.