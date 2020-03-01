charleston — A new West Virginia-specific REAL ID site dedicated to helping customers know exactly what they need to bring to a regional office to obtain a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card has been launched.
The webpage, go.wv.gov/realid, features an interactive checklist, as well as frequently asked questions, a countdown to Oct. 1, and more. according to West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles’ Commissioner Everett Frazier.
“A little more than 40 percent of West Virginians have a REAL ID, also known as the ‘For Federal’ or ‘Gold Star’ driver’s license or ID card. If you plan to fly after Oct. 1 of this year, check your license and see if it is REAL ID-compliant. If not, this site can assist you with obtaining a REAL ID driver’s license or ID card,” according to Frazier.
The checklist on the site walks citizens through the different types of documents that are needed and acceptable to bring as proof to a DMV regional office:
l Proof of identity
l Proof of Social Security number
l Two proofs of West Virginia residency
l Proof of name change documents (if needed)
At the end of the checklist, citizens are able to print their individualized document and bring it with their proofs of identity, Social Security number and residency, to the DMV. Customers then present the documents, which are scanned securely. An additional $10 fee is collected from the customer to cover the cost of production and mailing. A temporary credential is issued for the customer to carry while the hard-copy license or ID is manufactured at a secure facility and then mailed to the customer within 10 to 14 business days.
For more information regarding the upcoming REAL ID changes, visit the dedicated REAL ID webpage at go.wv.gov/realid. More information can also be found from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at https://www.dhs.gov/real-id or the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066, or visit the DMV website at dmv.wv.gov.