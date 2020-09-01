Raleigh County Commission, on a 2-1 vote on Tuesday, welcomed the county's first solar farm, a decision that was backed by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
Raleigh Commission President David Tolliver and Commissioner Ron Hedrick voted in favor of a resolution to permit Raleigh Solar, a company formed in West Virginia in 2018 by Dakota Renewable Energy of Denver, to pay the county based on the amount of electricity the farm generated, with Commissioner Linda Epling voting against it.
The original agreement had offered only $1.4 million to the county, but Tolliver, Raleigh Sheriff Scott Van Meter and Raleigh Assessor Linda Sumner had rejected that offer. The approved version on Tuesday was an increase of $600,000, with Van Meter saying he would have liked to have seen the county receive more in the agreement.
The original agreement pitched by Dakota was for a 15-year plan which included an inflator of two percent per year on most payments through year 15, while an adjustment from years 16 to 20 that would tax the personal property piece in a way comparable to how solar farms in other states are taxed.
Raleigh Solar is responsible, under the agreement, for treating the soil and for putting up a bond to disassemble all the panels, once the 15 years are past, Tolliver said.
During the Tuesday meeting, Tolliver reported that there had been a change to the amount of money that the county would receive over a 20-year period.
The county is now set to receive $2 million under the plan.
e're looking at a difference of $2 million, if the project goes through, the county would receive," he said.
After the meeting, Tolliver explained that Dakota had offered only $1.4 million in the original plan. County officials told Dakota that $1.4 million was not enough.
Commission agreed to accept the Dakota offer of just over $2 million for 20 years, or about $600,000 more than the original offer, said Tolliver.
Raleigh Solar signed an agreement to purchase about 600 acres on Grandview Road where it plans to place 1,000 solar panels, if favorable tax incentives are granted, according to Tolliver. A portion of the land is leased.
The agreement that Commission approved on Tuesday has no bearing on the location of the farm. The Raleigh Board of Zoning and Appeals must approve the location, Tolliver said.
Under county code, the agreement had to be approved by the Raleigh Assessor and Raleigh Sheriff, who is the treasurer of the county.
Raleigh Assessor Sumner and Sheriff Van Meter both approved the resolution during the Tuesday meeting.
"I've talked to a lot of people over this, and I struggled a little, but I'm going to vote yes," said Van Meter. "Because $2 million extra dollars for 20 years, I can't leave on the table.
"I'd like to have got more for the county, for sure, but I'll vote yes."
Raleigh Solar must now present the resolution to the Raleigh Board of Education for approval. Raleigh County Schools receives 78 percent of the funds.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price does not vote on the agreement, as was previously reported.
Commissioner Epling's husband, Beckley businessman Doug Epling, had opposed the plan to allow a solar energy farm to come into the county without paying taxes.
Doug Epling, who has interests in coal, had said that while he is in favor of diversifying energy resources in the county and is not "against" solar energy, he disagreed with the tax breaks that are being extended to solar energy, which could potentially cut local coal jobs.
Historically, West Virginia is a coal mining state. State lawmakers recently passed legislation that makes the state friendlier to solar farms but has not yet made explicit laws to allow purchase power agreements (PPA) in the state. A PPA would allow a solar energy company to erect panels on private property, at little or no cost to the property owner. Power generated would be available to the property owner, at a rate that would reduce the owner's monthly power bill, and any additional generated power would be sold by the company.
Days prior to the Commission vote, Raleigh Chamber had issued a statement in support of diversification of the economy and the solar farm, with Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini and Beaver Coal Co. General Manager Joe Bevel both voicing support of solar farm plans.
Rotellini pointed out that a diverse economy is a factor that helps attract Fortune 500 companies to a region.
In other actions, Commission voted to hire James Quesenberry as the new county administrator, a post left vacant when former administrator Jeff Miller left in early August to accept an appointment by Gov. Jim Justice as executive director of the Turnpikes Authority.
Quesenberry will begin serving later this month, Tolliver said.